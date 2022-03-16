Today in MLB History: March 16

MLB History

1900 - Ban Johnson announces that an American League team will be placed in Chicago to ensure the stability of the league. In an agreement with National League officials, the AL club will be placed on the south side of the city and will be called the Chicago White Stockings.

1907 - The Detroit Tigers agree to trade Ty Cobb to the Cleveland Naps in a deal for Elmer Flick but Cleveland’s manager, Nap Lajoie rejects the trade.

1932 - Babe Ruth agrees to a one-year contract for $75,000 and a percentage of the exhibition gate.

1953 - American League owners turn down a bid by Bill Veeeck to move the St. Louis Browns to Baltimore.

1960 - The Boston Red Sox agree to trade catcher Sammy White and outfielder Jim Marshall to Cleveland in exchange for catcher Russ Nixon. However, the deal is canceled when White retires unexpectedly.

1961 - The state of New York approves a bond issue for the construction of a 55,000 seat stadium in Queens’ Flushing Meadows. Shea Stadium will open three years later.

1972 - Vida Blue announces that he has rejected Oakland’s latest contract offer and will retire. He will eventually come to terms on a new deal and begin his season in May.

1992 - The Pittsburgh Pirates send pitcher John Smiley to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for left-hander Denny Neagle and outfielder Midre Cummings.

1999 - Kerry Wood suffers a ligament tear in his right elbow and will miss the upcoming season.

2001 - Sammy Sosa agrees to a four-year extension with the Chicago Cubs

2018 - Jose Altuve agrees to a five-year, $151 million extension with the Houston Astros.

