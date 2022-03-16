Braves News: Matt Olson Extension, Collin McHugh Signing, and More

After announcing his signing on Monday, the Braves have locked up 1B Matt Olson and gave him an eight-year extension, worth $168M.

When asked about his extension just one day after signing, Olson said, “I think it was a quick decision. When you look at everything, every box is checked here. Win a World Series, got a young core, my hometown, my family lives in Atlanta, the list could go on and on. To be able to get a long deal done and in my hometown is something that I jumped at.”

Olson spoke more about his original deal and quick extension in Tuesday’s press conference.

Braves News

The Braves signed RHP Collin McHugh to a two-year, $10M deal. After struggles in the starter role, McHugh transitioned to the bullpen and immediately found success.

MLB News

Xander Bogaerts and Christian Arroyo speak out on their vaccination status.

Atlantic League to implement new rules in 2022.

RHP Chris Martin and the Chicago Cubs agree to a one-year, $2.5M deal. Martin put up a 3.95 ERA through 43.1 frames last season in Atlanta.

The White Sox join the conversation of potential landings for starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Mantas. Both pitchers are coming off of seasons in Oakland and can be great leaders of Chicago’s starting rotation.

Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty missed Tuesday’s camp after undergoing an evaluation on his right shoulder. This is concerning news for the 26-year-old, who was plagued by injury last season.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. still experiencing setbacks after flexor tendon issues.

The Padres have reportedly entered the list of teams to have interest in Freddie Freeman.

Players around the league are hoping for more optimism from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Red Sox signed LHP Jake Diekman to a two-year, $8M deal. The 35-year-old was one of the best free-agent bullpen arms.

The Astros will reportedly make an offer on Carlos Correa in the near future, as reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The Dodgers re-signed RHP Jimmy Nelson to a major league contract. The one-year deal comes with a club option that covers the 2023 season.

The Yankees agreed to a two-year, $32M deal with 1B Anthony Rizzo.