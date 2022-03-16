Mike Soroka hopeful that he might be able to return in the second half

The Atlanta Braves continue preparations for this week’s exhibition opener as well Opening Day which is coming up on April 7. When it comes to the pitching staff, much of the focus has been on the status of Charlie Morton who spent the offseason recovering from a fractured fibula that he sustained in Game 1 of the World Series. Morton threw live BP on Wednesday and seems to be progressing well.

The Braves also have another starter who is working his way back from a significant injury. There hasn’t been much news around Mike Soroka since he underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon for the second time last season.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman was asked about Soroka Wednesday and reports that he is running and throwing. He is focused on “becoming an athlete again” and is hoping that he might be able to return in the second half of the season.

Soroka is just running and throwing right now. He says he's just "becoming an athlete again." He's still hopeful he might be ready to pitch in the season's second half https://t.co/T6j55mvIBv — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 16, 2022

Obviously, Soroka still has a long way back and probably isn’t something that Atlanta should be counting on, but it could be a significant shot in the arm if he is able to return.

Soroka enjoyed a breakout season for the Braves in 2019 where he made 29 starts and posted a 2.68 ERA and a 3.45 FIP in 174 2/3 innings. He tore his Achilles in his third start of the season in 2020 and then again while walking into the clubhouse in June of 2021.