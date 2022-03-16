Braves sign Eddie Rosario to two-year, $18 million deal

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday that they have agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with outfielder Eddie Rosario. The deal also includes a club option for the 2024 season with no buyout.

Rosario will make $9 million in 2022 and 2023. He was acquired from Cleveland ahead of the trade deadline last season and appeared in 33 regular season games while hitting .271/.330/.573 with seven home runs. He made 15 starts during Atlanta’s postseason run and went 14-for-25 with three home runs and nine RBI in the NLCS against the Dodgers earning him MVP honors. He hit .383/.456/.617 during the playoffs as a whole and put together an 11-game hitting streak which was the third-longest in franchise history.

The Braves needed to address their outfield situation that currently also includes Marcell Ozuna, Adam Duvall and Guillermo Heredia as available options. Ronald Acuña Jr. is expected to be back at some point in May.