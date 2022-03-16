Braves sign Alex Dickerson to a non-guaranteed deal

The Atlanta Braves continue to add outfield depth. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed to a one-year, $1 million non-guaranteed, major league deal with former Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson.
The Atlanta #Braves today signed OF Alex Dickerson to a non-guaranteed, major-league contract worth $1 million.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 16, 2022
Welcome to Braves Country, Alex!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/ZqntAVdugC
Dickerson appeared in 111 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2021 where he hit .233/.304/.420 with 13 home runs and a 92 wRC+. He has a career line of .260/.330/.470 to go along with a 113 wRC+. Dickerson can fit in one of the corner outfield spots and could be a valuable bat off the bench.
Atlanta is expected to be without Ronald Acuña Jr. until May. They added postseason hero Eddie Rosario on a two-year deal Wednesday to go along with Adam Duvall, Guillermo Heredia and Marcell Ozuna.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 60-day injured list. Soroka is currently in camp and is reportedly running and throwing and is hopeful to return at some point during the second half of the season.
Loading comments...