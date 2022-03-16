Braves sign Alex Dickerson to a non-guaranteed deal

The Atlanta Braves continue to add outfield depth. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed to a one-year, $1 million non-guaranteed, major league deal with former Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson.

Dickerson appeared in 111 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2021 where he hit .233/.304/.420 with 13 home runs and a 92 wRC+. He has a career line of .260/.330/.470 to go along with a 113 wRC+. Dickerson can fit in one of the corner outfield spots and could be a valuable bat off the bench.

Atlanta is expected to be without Ronald Acuña Jr. until May. They added postseason hero Eddie Rosario on a two-year deal Wednesday to go along with Adam Duvall, Guillermo Heredia and Marcell Ozuna.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 60-day injured list. Soroka is currently in camp and is reportedly running and throwing and is hopeful to return at some point during the second half of the season.