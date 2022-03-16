Braves sign reliever Tyler Thornburg as potential bullpen depth

The Braves have signed veteran right-handed reliever Tyler Thornburg to a one-year non-guaranteed deal worth $900,000, the club announced Wednesday afternoon.

Thornburg, who has not pitched since the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, underwent Tommy John Surgery in September 2020 and has frequently dealt with injury problems since a breakout year in 2016 with Milwaukee. He was quite good in that season, striking out nearly one-third of the batters he faced while posting a 2.15 ERA. As noted above, he has struggled to stay on the mound since then with a variety of ailments. Thornburg will report to camp hoping to win one of the final spots in a crowded Braves bullpen.

To make room for Thornburg on the 40-man roster, Kirby Yates, who is also coming off Tommy John Surgery, was moved to the 60-day injured list. This seemed to be procedural as Atlanta does not expect to have Yates back until some point in the summer.

Earlier today, the Braves reunited with playoff hero Eddie Rosario on a two-year pact worth $18 million.