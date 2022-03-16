Joc Pederson heading to San Francisco Giants, per report

Many dominoes are falling right about now, and a pearl-encrusted one is apparently the next to go:

Joc Pederson to Giants. $6M. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2022

Pederson will ply his left-hand-hitting trade out by the Bay for the foreseeable future, taking a modest pay cut from the $7 million guaranteed he earned last season. That 2021 season was a mixed bag for Pederson: he took a one-year deal after an abysmal, very short 2020 regular season in an attempt to establish some value and prove he could hit left-handed pitching, but didn’t play particularly well. On the plus side, he was traded to the Braves ahead of the Trade Deadline and earned himself a World Series ring, shining in the NLDS and taking Max Scherzer deep in the NLCS to boot.

Overall, Pederson compiled just a disappointing 0.6 fWAR on the season, though that came with substantial xwOBA underperformance (.315 wOBA, .333 xwOBA). While he may have convinced some folks he was fine as a non-platooned regular with a 98 wRC+ against lefties in 2021, the problem is that his wRC+ against righties slid down to 93. (By xwOBA, he didn’t show much of a platoon split, with a .334 xwOBA against lefties and a .331 xwOBA against righties. So mission accomplished, sorta, but it was the worst xwOBA he ever posted against righties, so... it’s like a really weird monkey’s paw or something.)

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see what Pederson has in store for his career as he heads into his age-30 season. A big issue with his 2021 was that he didn’t pull the ball in the air as much as he probably should have, but now he’ll be moving to a home ballpark that is likely the worst for left-handed power in MLB. There’s also a big outfield for Pederson to run around in, which is kind of an issue given that he hasn’t had positive outfield OAA since 2016, nor notably positive outfield UZR or DRS since 2019. But hey, he gets to return close to home (Palo Alto), and that might be worth something to him.

Pederson is projected for somewhere between 1.4 and 2.0 WAR in 2022, depending on the system and how you allot his playing time. Earlier today, the Braves signed his former teammate and co-2021 World Series champion, Eddie Rosario, to a two-year deal worth $18 million. Rosario, for comparison, is projected for 1.3 to 1.7 WAR, but tripled Pederson’s guarantee and secured a two-year deal in the process.