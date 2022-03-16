Battery Power TV: Bask in the glory of Braves’ flurry of moves

Catch your breath yet?

From the Matt Olson trade and extension to adding Collin McHugh, returning Eddie Rosario and making some depth moves, it’s been an avalanche of moves from the Braves.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on a flurry that’s been more akin to the NBA or NFL than MLB, Olson’s contract, what the rest of Atlanta’s moves mean for the roster, and general manager Alex Anthopoulos is done tinkering.

