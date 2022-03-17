Trailing thoughts on Matt Olson’s offensive outlook

It’s been a hurly-burly few days for everyone in Braves-land, Matt Olson included. We’ve tried to cover the developments from a bunch of angles, first when the trade went down, and then about 24 hours later when the Braves both officially introduced Olson, and announced his mega-extension, the biggest contract in franchise history. In addition to this, we’ve monitored some small quirks in the background, like a bunch of his projections shedding fractional wins for reasons unknown after the trade and the mixed messages of his defensive metrics.

Before the breakneck pace of the offseason moves on to other topics (like: what in the world is going to happen with the outfield?), I wanted to explore, and share, some other thoughts about Olson’s near-term offensive outlook. I don’t think there’s much of a narrative or specific endpoint here; Olson is, like essentially every MLB player, a special snowflake, with his own statistical quirks. The ways in which those quirks do or don’t resolve going forward could have substantial implications for his, and his new team’s, success going forward.

See ya, strikeouts?

If you glance at Olson’s top-level stats, probably the thing that jumps out at you the most in terms of his 2021 relative to seasons prior is his strikeout rate. K%+ is basically just, “what’s someone’s strikeout percentage, adjusted to where league average is 100, where 110 means a strikeout rate 10 percent higher than league average.” If we focus on Olson’s K%+ for 2021 relative to prior years, well, it’s pretty dramatic:

Olson went from a guy who struck out, at best, 10 percent more than league average (with two partial seasons striking out around 30 percent more), to a guy striking out 27 percent less than league average.

The wackiness of the 2020 season makes it hard to set up a comparable scenario for other players’ careers, but fundamentally, Olson had a composite 114 K%+ through 2019, which increased to 117 through 2020. The drop to 73 in 2021 reflects a change of over 40 “points.” While not apples-to-apples, going all the way back to 2002, there have been literally just nine other players who A) qualified for the batting title in back-to-back seasons, and B) had a single-year K%+ drop of 40 or more “points.” Looking at these players doesn’t tell a singular story, though it does ring somewhat reminiscent of what we saw in Olson’s 2021.

Jimmy Rollins effected a long, sustained drop in his strikeout rate starting at age 25, which came with an ISO increase and took him from a below-average to an average-y bat, something that lasted through his mid-30s.

effected a long, sustained drop in his strikeout rate starting at age 25, which came with an ISO increase and took him from a below-average to an average-y bat, something that lasted through his mid-30s. B.J. Upton ran a composite strikeout rate of over 26 percent over his first 914 PAs, most of which were garnered in a BABIP-fueled age-22 season where he had a 137 wRC+ and 4.5 fWAR while striking out over 28 percent of the time. The next season, his strikeout rate fell below 21 percent and his ISO dipped, but his wRC+ was fine considering the BABIP fell (116). After that, though, his strikeout rate immediately bounced back up — 24 percent, then 27 percent, 25 percent, etc. For B.J. Upton, the strikeout dip coincided with a power dip, and both dips evaporated.

ran a composite strikeout rate of over 26 percent over his first 914 PAs, most of which were garnered in a BABIP-fueled age-22 season where he had a 137 wRC+ and 4.5 fWAR while striking out over 28 percent of the time. The next season, his strikeout rate fell below 21 percent and his ISO dipped, but his wRC+ was fine considering the BABIP fell (116). After that, though, his strikeout rate immediately bounced back up — 24 percent, then 27 percent, 25 percent, etc. For B.J. Upton, the strikeout dip coincided with a power dip, and both dips evaporated. Little brother Justin Upton has a pretty weird career in this regard — he had a huge strikeout dip (from 26 percent career down to below 19 percent) in his age-23 season, which featured more power. But then the same lower strikeout rate the next season saw a power outage. And then the strikeout rate shot back up along with the power. Not quite so much like big bro, that one.

has a pretty weird career in this regard — he had a huge strikeout dip (from 26 percent career down to below 19 percent) in his age-23 season, which featured more power. But then the same lower strikeout rate the next season saw a power outage. And then the strikeout rate shot back up along with the power. Not quite so much like big bro, that one. It’s probably too hard to quickly explain what happened with David Ortiz , who went from above-average strikeout rates through age 30 to a small dip at age 31-32, then a big increase at age 33-34, and then a massive collapse from age 35 through 40. Until age 35, Ortiz never posted a K%+ below 90; after age 35, he never posted a K% above 80. His power output remained basically unchanged. File that one away under “wtf.”

, who went from above-average strikeout rates through age 30 to a small dip at age 31-32, then a big increase at age 33-34, and then a massive collapse from age 35 through 40. Until age 35, Ortiz never posted a K%+ below 90; after age 35, he never posted a K% above 80. His power output remained basically unchanged. File that one away under “wtf.” Xander Bogaerts went from a higher-strikeout, crappy offense rookie season to a lower and fairly stable strikeout rate since. The extra power didn’t kick in until three years after the sophomore strikeout dip, but also hasn’t varied with strikeout rate.

went from a higher-strikeout, crappy offense rookie season to a lower and fairly stable strikeout rate since. The extra power didn’t kick in until three years after the sophomore strikeout dip, but also hasn’t varied with strikeout rate. Kris Bryant ’s story is still being written, but he struck out over 30 percent of the time in his rookie year and only 22 percent of the time since. He’s also generally posted higher-or-similar power numbers since. This is a case where the strikeout dip was sustained (albeit it dipped from only one elevated season), without a hit to power.

’s story is still being written, but he struck out over 30 percent of the time in his rookie year and only 22 percent of the time since. He’s also generally posted higher-or-similar power numbers since. This is a case where the strikeout dip was sustained (albeit it dipped from only one elevated season), without a hit to power. Corey Dickerson’s age-29 strikeout drop came with a power dip, but a similar level of offensive performance. It’s also been mostly sustained since in a way that actively looks like trading power for contact, while keeping overall offense similar-ish.

age-29 strikeout drop came with a power dip, but a similar level of offensive performance. It’s also been mostly sustained since in a way that actively looks like trading power for contact, while keeping overall offense similar-ish. It’s hard to tell an easy, well, story about Trevor Story , who had a crazy-high strikeout rate in his storybook (ugh, sorry) rookie season, saw it climb even higher during a blah second season, and then cut it by a ton since. The first year of the strikeout cut gave him an ISO relatively close to his rookie year, but both the strikeout rate and the ISO have been declining since, along with his offense overall.

, who had a crazy-high strikeout rate in his storybook (ugh, sorry) rookie season, saw it climb even higher during a blah second season, and then cut it by a ton since. The first year of the strikeout cut gave him an ISO relatively close to his rookie year, but both the strikeout rate and the ISO have been declining since, along with his offense overall. Bryce Harper only technically qualifies, since his strikeout dip happened during the shortened 2020 season, and corresponded with greater, not lesser, power output. He followed that up with a rebounding strikeout rate, and even greater power, in 2021.

The point is, well, I don’t really have a point. You probably could’ve picked any nine players at random and told a set of similar tales when looking at strikeout rate and ISO. Most of these guys, Upton brothers aside, did make their strikeout rate declines stick, which is potentially good news for Olson. Given that Olson’s own strikeout rate dip did not eat into his ISO (it did eat into his xwOBACON, though), we can probably nudge Dickerson out as a parallel, though it remains to be seen whether Olson will evolve more towards the Ortiz/Bogaerts/Bryant side (fewer strikeouts, same power) or the Story side (fewer strikeouts, declining power).

Why even bring this up? Because...

Shoo, z-contact?

It’s been no secret that the Braves have a specific approach. Z-contact (that is, contact on pitches in the zone)? We don’t need no stinkin’ z-contact. We’ll swing at strikes all day long, we’ll whiff on strikes all day long, because that means when we connect, it’ll be worth it.

Olson, though? His big 2021 change that led to his career year was more z-contact, and less damage on contact. 2021 reflected a fourth straight year with a decline in exit velocity year-over-year for Olson, his lowest average launch angle ever, a sweet-spot rate (that’s a measure of rate of balls hit with an “optimal” launch angle) below league average, and his lowest xwOBACON since his tiny 2016 sample. Yet, the overall xwOBA was still elite, because you can afford to go from “absurd” to “still very good” quality of contact when you completely slash your strikeout rate and walk a ton.

The thing I wonder about, is whether the Braves will have him reverse course. You could say that they targeted Olson precisely because they thought he could become a juggernaut by making less contact and killing the ball more — but on the other hand, let’s be real, there weren’t exactly many elite first base options out there, so while they may be killing two birds with one stone here by both acquiring an elite option and one they can improve, I’m hard-pressed to believe they moved towards Olson only because there was something more to unlock in his approach. In any case, we’ll probably see an answer to this pretty quickly based on what happens to Olson’s z-contact and quality of contact stats going forward.

One last thing to note here is that Olson already has a high z-swing and a low o-swing, so those probably aren’t things that would need to be tinkered with either way — the high z-swing, at least, fits the Braves’ plan and low o-swing is some tasty gravy (if you like gravy, I guess, I think it’s super-gross, seriously, what even is it?).

Are you afraid of the 2020 season?

In general? Yes, a little. Ugh, that playoff format. It’s no secret that 2020 was brutal for Olson in a baseball sense — he barely hit 2.0 fWAR/200 (only via rounding), and posted a weak-for-him xwOBA that didn’t even place him in the top third of regulars. What happened? I don’t know, and won’t know without a deeper dive, but his contact just cratered. His z-contact cratered, his o-contact cratered despite a reduction in his already-low chase rate. He was still doing insane damage on contact, though. Here’s a weird thing: remember how much damage Ronald Acuña Jr. was doing during the 2020 season? Well, uh...

Basically, there was nearly .100 points of xwOBA difference between Olson and Acuña during that partial 2020 season, stemming from essentially nothing in the above, except for a pretty big gap in o-contact.

There’s a lot going on here. One thing is likely just the timing of the whiffs — Olson’s whiff rate with two strikes was just proportionally worse than his whiff rate otherwise. In particular, Olson spent 2020 whiffing on a bunch of high pitches, especially out away from him, after pitchers increased how often they threw to him there. The point is, there’s been a well-documented change for him, credited to a “little red (pitching) machine,” which helped him stop missing the high pitches as much, and gave him a resurgent 2021 season (links: one, two, three).

My point here isn’t that I’m afraid this issue will occur again. It’s more of a conceptual question — if Olson already went through a down “year” and needed a specific training regimen to fix it, isn’t it possible this will happen again with something else? And sure, of course it’s possible. Everything is possible. But the semi-lengthy adjustment period suggests, if something like this happens again, it could take quite a while until Olson is able to right the ship... and then the process might repeat itself again. So, there’s no reason to panic about the 2020 season, as the issues therein have been raised, addressed, and Olson raked in 2021. But there is a small twinge of concern that if there’s another issue in Olson’s swing or approach, one that hasn’t been heavily exploited yet, what happens when that starts occurring?

Put all these things together, and it’s still hard to say anything particularly negative about Olson. These are just small twinges of uncertainty, for me. The combination of the slow adjustment slash bad 2020 season and recent slide in contact quality are both things to keep in mind, that I do tend to consider when feeding projection functions into IWAG. As a result, I’m just a tiny bit more bearish on Olson than much of the field, though it’s basically within rounding.

Steamer: 670 PAs, 137 wRC+, -8.2 Def, 4.4 WAR, 3.9 WAR/600

ZiPS: 620 PAs, 144 wRC+, -6.1 Def, 4.8 WAR, 4.6 WAR/600

IWAG: 636 PAs, 136wRC+, -7.3 Def, 4.3 WAR, 4.0 WAR/600

It changes the trade calculus and extension calculus for me just a smidge, but whatever — even if Olson is “only” a top 25 guy instead of a top 20 guy among position players in MLB, everyone will survive and things will be just fine. Just keep an eye out for what he does with his strikeouts, his contact quality, and whether he’s able to adjust smoothly to new challenges as he kicks off this new era of Braves baseball.