Braves News: Braves sign Eddie Rosario and others, Freddie Freeman goes to the Dodgers

Wednesday was a busy day of Braves news, starting with the signing of postseason hero Eddie Rosario and ending with reports of Freddie Freeman nearing a deal that would eventually be agreed upon with the Dodgers, with a few depth signings in between. Rosario fills the glaring hole that existed in the Braves outfield with a guy who should be a fine defender and a pretty good hitter, who also provides some balance in the lineup, being a lefty.

Braves News

The Braves signed a depth outfielder in Alex Dickerson for $1 million non-guaranteed and he can really hit, especially against righties.

Mike Soroka is hopeful that he might be able to return in the second half of the 2022 season.

Our Garrett Spain took a look into The State of the Atlanta Braves Farm System following the Matt Olson trade.

FanGraphs and PECOTA projected standings for the 2022 season are here for your viewing pleasure and inevitable scrutiny.

Freddie Freeman said his goodbyes to the Braves organization and fanbase.

Old friend Joc Pederson signed a one year $6 million deal with the Giants.

The Braves took a flyer on Tyler Thornburg on a non-guaranteed deal as a relief option.

Braves legend Freddie Freeman agreed to a 6 year $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braves Podcasts

The Battery Power Podcast revved back up for an emergency podcast reacting to the Eddie Rosario signing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Battery Power TV duo covered the recent flurry of Braves transactions.

MLB News

The Royals and Reds made a somewhat weird trade, with Amir Garrett going to the Royals for former Braves Mike Minor.

The Blue Jays have reportedly talked to the Guardians about trading for star Jose Ramirez, after trading for Matt Chapman.

Padres star Fernando Tatis had his wrist surgery.

Red Sox star pitcher Chris Sale has yet another injury and this time it’s his rib cage.

MLB updated it’s COVID protocols for the 2022 season.

Kyle Schwarber agreed to a 4 year $79 million contract with the Phillies.

The Phillies DFAd pitcher Yoan Lopez.

Japanese star Seiya Suzuki signed a 5 year $85 million deal with a full no-trade clause with the Cubs.

The Yankees are reportedly discussing trading for A’s star pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.

The Dodgers signed another ex-Brave in Shane Greene.

Shoulder issues will likely prevent Jack Flaherty and Alex Reyes from being available to pitch at the start of the season for the Cardinals.

The historical MiLB league names have been reinstated for 2022.

The Rangers re-signed ex-Brave Charlie Culberson to a minor league deal.

The Rockies inexplicably signed Kris Bryant to a 7 year $182 million deal.