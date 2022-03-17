Starting Nine: The Age of Olson, where Braves have approximation of Freeman on approximation of old deal

In the words of Maximums — or is it Alex Anthopoulos? — are you not entertained?

The days since the end of the lockout have been an absolute blur. The Braves traded for Matt Olson, then a day later locked him up with an eight-year extension and brought in Collin McHugh on a two-year deal. The next day, it was the return of Eddie Rosario and the addition of Alex Dickerson.

Toss in the long list of moves across the league — the most recent of which comes with some different kinds of emotions for Braves fans, as Freddie Freeman signed with the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million deal — and we’ve crammed months of movement into days, making it enough to make your head spin. The baseball smorgasbord kicks into another gear with games starting Thursday and the reigning, defending champions take the field for the first time Friday against the Twins.

There’s been more moving parts than a Transformer, but before the Braves’ spring season unfolds, the Starting Nine is here to dive into questions and storylines for Atlanta at each position.

1. Pitcher, who is making up the back end of the rotation?

While Collin McHugh comes in on a two-year, $10 million deal, Anthopoulos was clear Tuesday that despite McHugh’s 126 career starts, the right-hander will be a reliever for the Braves. It makes sense, as it adds another righty in a group that’s heavy on high-leverage lefties in A.J. Minter, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith. But the fact remains that a starting pitcher is still a big area of need. The market is drying up in terms of free agents, with Carlos Rodon joining the Giants, Clayton Kershaw sticking with the Dodgers, Yusei Kikuchi going to the Blue Jays, and most recently, Zack Greinke turning back the clock and returning to the Royals. As it stands, there are four starters still available that are projected for fWARs of 1.0 or better in Michael Pineda, Danny Duffy and Matthew Boyd. Maybe Anthopoulos goes back to the A’s to try and pry away Sean Manaea or Frankie Montas or maybe the Reds in their unloading are now willing to deal Luis Castillo. But the need to do something, with uncertainty after Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson. The Braves were reportedly in the mix for Justin Verlander before he opted to return to the Astros, so there’s a willingness to do add and a need for it. There are options with the likes of Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller, Touki Toussaint, Kyle Wright and Huascar Ynoa, but enough to fill two spots and feel good about it?

2. Catcher: What does the d’Arnaud/Piña workload look like?

It wasn’t likely that Shea Langeliers — dealt to the A’s as part of the Olson deal — was going to make it up to the majors in 2022, barring some upheaval at the position like we saw in 2021, when the Braves used seven different catchers. He may not have appeared in 2023, either with a different level of depth for the next two seasons with newly added Manny Piña on a two-year deal (with a third-year option). With the present and future on this catching duo, what will their 2022 playing time look like? D’Arnaud’s thumb injury limited him to 60 games last season, and he hasn’t played more than 108 games. From 2017-19, the Braves were second in catcher fWAR (12.0) behind the Dodgers (16.4), which they did by utilizing platoons at the position. That saw Tyler Flowers play in 99 games in 2017, with Kurt Suzuki playing in 81. A year later, Suzuki played in 105 to Flowers’ 82 and in 2019, Flowers and Brian McCann both appeared in 85 games. It wouldn’t be surprising to see something similar to 2019, with d’Arnaud getting just north of 100-plus starts and Piña the rest.

3. First Base: An approximation of Freeman on approximation of his old deal

He doesn’t have to be Freddie Freeman, even if he’s stepping into his spot at first base, and now Matt Olson doesn’t have to worry about much else with the largest contract in Braves history in hand. With an average annual value of $21 million on the eight-year, $168 million deal, which can reach a maximum value of $188 million over nine years with a club option for 2030, both player and club are secure. Take the emotions out of it and the Braves are getting a player with comparable production to Freeman and they’re paying five million per on average in the contract and $11 million less in 2022. It’s basically an approximation of Freeman at current-day approximation of of the five-year, $135 million deal that Freeman inked in 2014, and when considering Freeman’s new deal, the Braves have their new first baseman for two more years $6 million in total (three more years and $22 million when adding in Olson’s option year). Olson, who has hit no worse than 19 percent above league average in any full 162-game season in his career, has a combined 12.4 fWAR the past three full seasons to Freeman’s 13.6 in that span. All that being said, it’s unrealistic to think Olson won’t feel some level of expectation to fill the void left by the 2020 NL MVP and now Dodger. Olson has been a historically slow starter with a career .798 OPS in March/April, the lowest of any month, and hit just nine homers in 214 first-month plate appearances. How he starts in his first month with a team he figures to be with for the next nine years will be a storyline to watch.

4. Second Base: Will Ozzie Albies get closer to his ceiling?

In a list that’s ripe for Braves Twitter to ratio quite heavily, MLB Network unveiled its top 10 second basemen, with Ozzie Albies coming in eighth. Albies is coming off a season in which he ranked sixth him home fWAR (4.2) and home runs (30) and 13th in wRC+ (107) and wOBA (.336), so it’s not an unwarranted place, but no one at the position had a higher BsR than Albies’ 8.2 and only Starling Marte (12.3) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (9.3) were better in all of baseball. But, remembering that Albies at 25 still isn’t into those expected peak years of 26-30, will we get closer to his ceiling in 2022? ZiPS is projecting a .278/.330/.488 slash line with 26 home runs and a 4.3 fWAR, and he may flirt with those numbers, if not exceed them, but it’s a matter of how he gets there. Last season, Albies had a paltry .684 OPS in July, along with three months of .800 or better (.800 in April, .805 in September and .974 in June). Now, that July dip did come after Acuña was lost for the season, and maybe Albies was pressing to make up for that production. But with the Braves expected to be back at full force rather early in the season, stringing together a consistently strong year should do wonders to push Albies up that list when MLB Network revisits it.

5. Shortstop: Expectations for Dansby Swanson in a contract year?

If playing the role of Anthopoulos ahead of Opening Day, and there’s one in-house move to make, it would be avoiding this turning into a lame-duck season with Swanson, who is poised to enter free agency this winter. In the absence of an extension that builds past this last year or arbitration, what should we expect from the former No. 1 overall pick in his contract year? Steamer has Swanson projected for the lowest wOBA (.314) of any Braves regulars and is forecasting a drop to 21 homers after setting a franchise record for a shortstop with 27 last season. Along with those homers, Swanson also set career highs in hits and total bases in 2021, all while producing his highest fWAR (3.2) to date. The question surrounding him, after dealing with injuries in the past two 162-game season, was whether his success in the shortened 2020 campaign (.274/.345/.464 slash line and 115 wRC+) were his breaking out or taking advantage of small sample size. He proved in 2021 that COVID-impacted year wasn’t a fluke, though he does have yet to hit at or above league average in a full 162-game season. With so much of the Braves’ core now locked up through at least 2024, this is a crucial and critical year for Swanson, and unless an announcement of a new deal is soon to follow, expect his production to be heavily scrutinized.

6. Third Base: Austin Riley, the encore

The last time the Braves had a third baseman produce back-to-back seasons with 100 wRC+ or better was Chipper Jones in 2008 and 2009, and the Hall of Famer is also the last to have consecutive seasons better than what Austin Riley delivered in 2021 at 135 wRC+. Riley has established himself, but now comes the feat of trying to live up to or exceed his breakout season of a .303/.367/.531 slash line, 33 home runs, 107 RBI and 4.2 fWAR in his first 162-game season. The peripherals of Riley’s 2021 set the stage for growth in the plate discipline that bodes well for years to come, as he went from 3.80 pitchers per plate appearance in 2019 to 3.93 in 2021 and his chase rate (31 percent) and whiff rates (28.3) were at career lows. None of the major projection services see Riley getting back to that 4-fwAR level (ZiPS has him at 3.4 and Steamer at 3.3), though everyone sees another 30-home run season. He’s pretty much a lock to follow Chipper’s lead with those consecutive years hitting at or above league average, but it’s just a matter if — for the second straight season — he can blow away what the forecasts say.

7. Left field: Return of familiar faces

No one played more games in left field for the Braves last season than Marcell Ozuna, and in the final month of 2021, it was Eddie Rosario that manned the position in 25 of the 26 games played, not to mention his postseason exploits. They’re both back in the fold, with Rosario agreeing Wednesday to a two-year, $18 million deal with a club option for 2024. It’s a smart move, with Rosario saying the Braves were his top choice and he did just slash .383/.456/.617 in the championship run. That’s probably not sustainable, but he found his mojo again in Atlanta, and the Braves are in position to take advantage. The addition of the designated hitter in the NL allows both Ozuna and Rosario to be everyday pieces in Brian Snitker’s lineup, and figures to play to both player’s profiles, eventually. Rosario had two Defensive Runs Saved in left field but hasn’t had a positive dWAR in a season since 2018 and we all know the defensive limitations of Ozuna, whose last positive dWAR came in 2015. When Acuña returns, Rosario as the primary left fielder and Ozuna as DH figures to be the play, but until that time, there may be no choice but to play both in the corners. That look is going to cause center field to have to put in some work, and speaking of that position ...

8. Center Field: It’s Duvall ... with Acuña to follow?

If there’s a missing element in the Braves’ defensive look, it’s the absence of a true everyday center fielder. Adam Duvall can clearly handle it, starting there in every game during the postseason and had four DRS and made 29 out of zone plays in 210 2/3 regular-season innings. He’s never consistently played the position, but the expectation is Duvall could be the primary center fielder, and Anthopoulos said Tuesday that conversations have been had with Acuña about potentially moving to the position when he returns. It’s not ideal, though there is flexibility with a late-inning defensive replacement in Guillermo Heredia to help with things. Ideally, with Acuña coming off a major knee injury the ask wouldn’t be for him to play a demanding position that asks him to cover ground for another player, though how Duvall asserts himself early could help derail that thinking.

9. Right Field: The waiting game

Acuña arrived at camp saying he was at 95 percent in his comeback from surgery to repair a torn ACL, then announced he was “back” after denting the scoreboard with a home run in batting practice. He can’t get back soon enough, with one of the game’s most exciting players having not seen the field since July 16. Despite the way he looks, Anthopoulos said Monday that Acuña isn’t likely to play until late May. The return of Rosario helps, as does adding some more defensive depth with Alex Dickerson, who played in 82 games in left field for the Giants last season. But who is going to handle the leadoff spot if Acuña is out until deep into the second month of the season? Jorge Soler, who filled the role in the last 11 games of the regular season and five times in the playoff remains a free agent, and Albies is the only healthy player on the roster who hit leadoff at any point in 2021. Albies’ .298 on-base percentage at leadoff is his lowest of any spot in the order, so it’s not ideal. The lineup will be among the league’s best when Acuña does make it back, but there’s no natural player to fill his spot in the batting order in the interim.