Bryce Elder will start Friday’s spring opener for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves will return to the field Friday for the first time since winning the 2021 World Series. The 2022 exhibition schedule will get underway down in North Port against the Minnesota Twins. Brian Snitker announced Thursday that rookie right-hander Bryce Elder will get the start in the opener per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano.

Elder was the Braves’ fifth round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. He put together a good 2021 season where he began the season at High A Rome and ended it at Triple A Gwinnett. For the season, he made 25 starts and posted a 2.75 ERA and recorded 155 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings.

Elder could be considered a dark horse candidate for one of the final rotation spots, but it is more likely that he begins the season at Gwinnett given that he has just seven Triple A starts under his belt.