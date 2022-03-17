Braves, Mike Soroka agree on one-year, $2.8 million contract

In a normal offseason, salary arbitration would already be in the rearview mirror, but due to the lockout, the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball are dealing that while also preparing for the upcoming season. The Braves announced Thursday that Mike Soroka had agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal worth $2.8 million.

Soroka enjoyed a breakout 2019 campaign but hasn’t thrown a pitch since 2020 when he suffered a torn Achilles in his third start of the season. Soroka was working his way back in 2021 before suffering a complete tear of the same Achilles.

Soroka is currently in camp and told reporters earlier this week that he was running and throwing, but there is still no timeline for his return. He said he was hoping to be back at some point during the second half of the 2022 season. The Braves placed him on the 60-day injured list earlier this week.

The Braves have eight other players that are arbitration eligible including shortstop Dansby Swanson, left-hander Max Fried and third baseman Austin Riley.