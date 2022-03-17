Ronald Acuña Jr. expected to return as DH around April 21st, per Alex Anthopoulos

All eyes will be on young superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. as he makes his way back from a torn right ACL suffered in July. While Acuña and the Braves are jonesing for his return to the diamond, you can bet the club’s training staff will take every precaution with the 24-year-old outfielder.

According to Alex Anthopoulos today, the current timeline is for Acuña to serve as the designated hitter around April 21st and return to the outfield to play defense a month later.

Alex Anthopoulus #Braves GM told us the tentative plan is for Ronald Acuna to DH in a regular season game around April 21st and then playing in the OF by May 21st…of course this is just a light frame work but allows us an idea on what the plan is right now. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) March 17, 2022

This is a rough estimate, of course, but it is encouraging news. Acuña recently told reporters he is 95 percent and looks great in spring camp. This timeline would be two weeks after Opening Day on April 7.

The Braves’ outfield figures to be a bit of a puzzle while Acuña is out. The outfield consists of Alex Dickerson, Adam Duvall, Guillermo Heredia, Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, who is far better served not playing the field. It seems likely Ozuna will become the full-time DH once Acuña is able return, but it sounds as if that is still numerous weeks away.