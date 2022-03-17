 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ronald Acuña Jr. expected to return as DH around April 21st, per Alex Anthopoulos

Acuña is eight months removed from ACL surgery.

By Scott Coleman
/ new
Atlanta Braves Photo Day Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

All eyes will be on young superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. as he makes his way back from a torn right ACL suffered in July. While Acuña and the Braves are jonesing for his return to the diamond, you can bet the club’s training staff will take every precaution with the 24-year-old outfielder.

According to Alex Anthopoulos today, the current timeline is for Acuña to serve as the designated hitter around April 21st and return to the outfield to play defense a month later.

This is a rough estimate, of course, but it is encouraging news. Acuña recently told reporters he is 95 percent and looks great in spring camp. This timeline would be two weeks after Opening Day on April 7.

The Braves’ outfield figures to be a bit of a puzzle while Acuña is out. The outfield consists of Alex Dickerson, Adam Duvall, Guillermo Heredia, Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, who is far better served not playing the field. It seems likely Ozuna will become the full-time DH once Acuña is able return, but it sounds as if that is still numerous weeks away.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...