Braves and Padres have had talks with free agent Jorge Soler, per report

After the bombshell trade to acquire Matt Olson along with signing Eddie Rosario and Collin McHugh, there has been an open question as to whether or not the Braves were going to be done making any significant additions to their roster before the season. On the one hand, David O’Brien reported earlier that the Braves only had about $15 million left in payroll space and that was BEFORE adding Rosario, McHugh, and Alex Dickerson. On the other hand, outfield depth is still a real issue and they probably could stand to add a lower end rotation arm.

With that in mind, it is very interesting to see the Braves connected to an old friend this evening.

I'm told the Braves and Padres are in talks with Jorge Soler. From a source I trust on such matters. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 17, 2022

It goes without saying that Braves fans are very familiar with Jorge Soler’s work with the Atlanta Braves professional baseball club. Not only was he a key cog in the Braves’ offense after he was acquired at the trade deadline, but his three home runs in the World Series were some of the biggest swings in recent Braves memory.

It is unclear how much is going to be required to retain Jorge’s services for the 2022 season and it definitely creates an interesting roster situation for the Braves. You can never have too many good bats, but Soler is probably best suited for the DH and with the news this evening that the tentative plan is for Ronald Acuna Jr. to return as a DH at first towards the end of April. The question of how to give everyone playing time amongst Soler, Rosario, Marcell Ozuna, and Adam Duvall once Ronnie is back would be an intriguing puzzle to solve.