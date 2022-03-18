Be free, Freddie: A Freeman clip show

The Freddie Freeman era is over. From the major league debut of a baby-faced 20-year-old on September 1, 2010, through eleven more mostly-full major league seasons totaling 1,565 games, 6,660 plate appearances, 13,347 innings in the field, and with a smattering of another 42 playoff games, all culminating in a World Series championship... it’s over. Life is change, and while Freeman and the Braves were linked for far longer than nearly any team held on to its longest-tenured player, that too has now changed.

In years past, we’d have only memories. But it’s the present, and so, we have footage, too. Lots, and lots of footage. Probably not as much as we could have had, as MLB was fairly slow to create a big database of every single play. But hey, we’ll take what we can get, and scour YouTube for the rest. This post isn’t a coda to Freeman’s Braves career, it’s not a rundown of how he amassed 42.2 fWAR (13th in franchise history, seventh among position players). It’s an excuse to post some clips and some text about his superlatives. In a few days, it’ll scroll off the front page of this blog. A few weeks after that, the Braves will kick off their title defense season, and we’ll nestle ourselves within the gentle rhythms of a 162-game season. But, for now, clips!

(Disclaimer: In case you haven’t figured it out yet, this isn’t really a clip show of Freeman’s most substantial moments or whatever. It’s just clips about some not-particularly-meaningful, but hopefully entertaining, criteria. Just watch the videos.)

Freeman’s highest wRC+ game

In his career, Freeman compiled four games with a wRC+ over 1,000. Three of those were games in which his only PA was a pinch-hit homer; the other was one where he had a pinch-hit double and then stayed in the game and homered later. However, the wRC+ value of a homer varies based on park effects and the overall level of offense for the year. Freeman’s game with the single highest wRC+ came, fairly stupidly, during a relatively meaningless May 31, 2015 contest in San Francisco, but gave fans a pretty cool memory for that dreadful season.

This was the Braves’ 50th game of the year, and Freeman’s first off-day of the year. It was actually his first day off in 218 games, the exception to a rule borne of his stated, fervent desire to be on the field every day. Chris Johnson started at first base, but with the Braves down two in the top of the ninth, Freeman grabbed a bat and pinch-hit in his place with none on and one out. He did this:

Everything about that blast to center was pretty similar to a homer that Freeman hit off Santiago Casilla two nights before (you can just spool the video back five seconds to see that one), and some small bit of pseudo-revenge for his protested-against benching/day of rest. When Freeman hit that first ninth-inning dinger, it brought the Braves to within two, but they ended up losing 4-2 as Todd Cunningham grounded out with the tying runs on base. This one, though, opened the floodgates. After Freeman was back on the bench following his trout around the bases, a walk, a reach-on-error, a single, and bases-clearing, go-ahead triple by Jace Peterson turned a 5-4 deficit into a 7-4 lead. Freddie Freeman finished the day with a 1,298 wRC+ for his dinger.

Freeman’s highest wRC games

No one ever talks about wRC, because it’s the counting stat version of the thing wRC+ is based on. Basically, talking about Freeman’s highest wRC+ game isn’t super-interesting, because it’s naturally going to be a game where he bats once and homers (unless there’s a game where he bats X > 1 times, and homers X times, but that never happened). Pure wRC, though, gives us the game in which Freeman accumulated the most total run value, after accounting for league and park. There were two games in which Freeman tallied five wRC (out of a to-date career total of 1,119).

On April 17, 2017, the Braves played host to the Padres. Freeman was perfect on the day, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two homers. He had a first-inning double, a go-ahead two-run homer in the third, a leadoff double in the sixth, and a game-tying solo homer in the eighth. The Braves won in the ninth in walkoff fashion with Freeman on deck. Freeman’s huge game gave the Braves a four-game sweep of the Padres to open up SunTrust/Truist Park.

The other huge game was way more recent, just a few months ago: August 18, 2021. Do you remember that date? It was when Freeman hit for his second career cycle. He also added an intentional walk and a flyout to his ledger as the Braves romped to an 11-9 win that was only close because they allowed six Marlins runs in the ninth. Enjoy nearly three minutes of cycling:

The homer that completed the cycle is something I’ll probably miss a lot: Freeman’s not-quite-unique-but-still-amazing ability to hit a pitch on the edge of the zone, seemingly missing the sweetest part of the barrel, and still just have it keep carrying until it clears a deep part of the park.

2021 was fun, right? Well, after a certain point, anyway. The other parts... not so much.

Best offensive playoff game

I don’t really care about the playoffs. But you might. And Freeman does. So, Freeman’s best offensive playoff game... was probably Game 1 of the 2019 NLDS, which happened to be a loss.

It actually wasn’t that impressive: 2-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and a homer, with the longball being a massive shot to center amidst a bunch of hand-wringing regarding the health of his elbow.

The funny thing about that homer: it was one of his hardest-hit of the season, and came on the hardest pitch he had homered on in 2019. Freeman apparently played on painkillers and had surgery after the Braves lost the series to the Cardinals, but I’m not sure how much his performance was being affected given his capability to do stuff like that.

Best offensive calendar week

In the dark days of 2016, there wasn’t too much to watch Braves-wise, but Freeman put on a clinic, posting a career-high 6.1 fWAR. (The team, as a whole, had 9.8 fWAR from its position players, and 9.0 from its pitchers; Freeman produced basically a third of the team’s WAR.)

Freeman started the calendar week of June 13 with a 3-for-5 game against the Reds (9-8 loss), falling a triple short of the cycle. After an 0-for-2 with two walks on Tuesday, he got his cycle on Wednesday, going 4-for-7. He was only able to notch the single because the game went into extra innings, completing the cycle in the 11th before Chase d’Arnaud walked it off in the 12th.

Thursday featured another homer as part of a 3-for-4 day as the Braves won again. Freeman then took the show on the road to Citi Field, going 3-for-5 with a double on Friday, 0-for-3 with an intentional walk on Saturday, and capping off the week with a 4-for-5, two-double game to complete a sweep in New York.

For the week, Freeman had 17 hits, including three homers. Sure, a .700 BABIP was involved, but the triple-slash was .548/.588/1.065, good for a 336 wRC+. (The wOBA: .676; the xwOBA: a still-sparkling .521.) He won Player of the Week, because duh.

Best offensive calendar months

For his career, Freeman has not one, but two calendar months with a wRC+ over 200. In both cases, the mark was 219. The first came to start the 2017 season — Freeman walked as many times as he struck out while putting up a hilarious (not for opponents) .381/.485/.798 line. The latter was basically half of his 2020 NL MVP campaign, as he walked way more than he struck out, and hit .375/.496/.750 in September. He only won Player of the Month (player of the half-season?) for the latter, so there’s only one sizzle reel, but watch it anyway.

Awww yisss, let’s get to WPA.

Best regular season WPA game

This game is seared into my memory. Actually, before you read further, do you know what this is? You absolutely should. See if you can figure it out before we get there.

June 17, 2013, was a paragon of a game. First, it didn’t even start until around 11 p.m. due to rain. Once conditions were “playable,” Tim Hudson dueled Dillon Gee at Turner Field to a 0-0 standstill over six innings, before Gee rolled a seeing-eye single through the left side in the top of the seventh to score catcher John Buck from second. The Braves still couldn’t touch Gee in the seventh, nor in the eighth, and Gee was left in to start the ninth. These days, it’s not clear whether Gee would have even made it out of the sixth, given that that was when the third time through the order started, but he was facing 2-3-4 for a fourth time in that ninth.

Jason Heyward grounded out to start the inning. Justin Upton rolled a ball through the left side to put the tying run on. Gee stayed in the game to face Freeman, who had already gone 2-for-3 against him earlier in the day. A few pitches later, there was no game. There was only a crazy turnaround.

Freeman collected .810 WPA on the homer, and totaled .845 for the game, easily his career high in both regards.

As a side note, writing this made me nostalgic for 2013, back when I could stay up until 2am watching awesome baseball and not suffer for it the next day.

Best postseason WPA game and play

For this one, no need to walk too far down memory lane. Freddie Freeman. Josh Hader. A none-on, two-out, solo homer to take the lead. The Braves advance to the NLCS (four outs later).

Freeman also added a double and a single in the game, though mostly what people will remember is the homer off Hader. Both the homer and the game were in the low .300s WPA-wise for Freeman.

Best regular season cWPA game

This portion is kind of oxymoronic, since it’s hard to accrue much cWPA during the regular season. Still, sometimes a big hit comes in a fairly big regular-season game, like it did for Freeman on August 15, 2011. The Braves came into this contest woefully far back of the Phillies for the division crown (nine games), but in this final year of a single Wild Card berth per league, they were playing host to the team trying to chase down for that berth: the Giants. Entering this game, the Braves had a four-game lead on San Francisco, and had a chance to either stave them off or make things a lot more interesting.

Things were indeed more interesting in the bottom of the ninth, as the Braves headed into that frame down two runs. However, an infield single, a walk, a bunt (ugh), and a Martin Prado RBI single brought the Braves to within one. Closer Brian Wilson issued the now-bygone unintentional intentional walk to Brian McCann to load the bases, which worked momentarily because he struck out Dan Uggla. But then up came Freeman, who ended the game:

Are you thinking, “these days, with the shift, maybe that ties the game, or maybe he gets doubled up and the game ends right there?” Because I am. That’s why this is a clip show.

Freeman also had a single in this game in his first plate appearance, but otherwise made three outs in the middle innings before his walkoff.

Best postseason cWPA game

You’d think this would be the same NLDS Game 4 in which he homered off Hader, but nope. That one is a close second, but given the nature of cWPA, heroics in later playoff series are weighted more, even if they’re not as heroic.

For this particular game, we wheel back to the 2020 NLCS, Game 2. The Braves had taken a 1-0 lead with a 5-1 victory in Game 1, and Freeman got them started in Game 2 as well, hitting a two-run homer off Tony Gonsolin in the fourth to open the scoring. The Braves chased Gonsolin in the fifth, and Freeman immediately greeted Pedro Baez with an RBI single to make it 4-0. He added a hit-by-pitch in the seventh. Not the sexiest way to earn cWPA, but it is what it is.

The Statcast Stuff (2015-2021)

It’s a shame that we don’t have more Statcast data, but we’ll take what we can get.

Freeman’s hardest-hit ball of the Statcast era was this solo homer off Enrique Burgos (who?) in 2016. The off-the-bat velocity was 114.6 mph, and it came in a 3-0 count. It also tied the game in the top of the ninth, which is a pretty cool time to hit a 3-0 homer super-hard. (The Diamondbacks walked it off against the Braves in the bottom half of the inning.)

Amusingly, while this was the hardest-hit ball of Freeman’s career, it barely even made the top 100 in 2016 alone — mostly because Giancarlo Stanton was still fully existing back then.

What about the ball that went the furthest? Statcast’s estimated distance is by no means perfect, but whatever. This homer actually came next in Freeman’s chronological sequence of longballs after the very first video in this clip show, a dinger of 451 estimated feet of distance off Archie Bradley:

Once again, this barely landed within the top 100 of batted balls by distance in 2015, though this time you can’t blame Stanton. Michael A. Taylor apparently had the furthest-hit ball in 2015, which is one of the weirdest true sentences I think I’ve ever typed.

Combine velocity and angle, and you get a description of how likely a ball in play is to be awesome. That 114.6-mph blast in Phoenix was Freeman’s third-highest ball by xwOBA in the Statcast era, but it was perhaps hit a little too low to edge out this epic three-run blast, to the opposite field, no less.

Ah, Freddie Freeman, tormenting the Mets even when the Braves were terrible and the Mets won 90 games. I’m gonna miss that (not the part about the Braves being terrible or the part about the Mets winning 90 games).

Anyway, I hope that was fun. I also hope we get to do an even better clip show about Matt Olson eventually.