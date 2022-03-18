 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: Timetable of Acuña’s Return, Mike Soroka Contract, and more

A lot to cover around the league today

By Kaitlyn Monnin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

With the start of the season quickly approaching, there have been tons of questions about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return to the field after tearing his ACL in July.

MLB insider Jim Bowden reported on Thursday that the Braves star can get the nod as a DH as soon as April 21 and hit the outfield in May.

Of course, these are just tentative dates and we continue to monitor Acuña’s workouts.

Starting pitcher Mike Soroka is also a name to watch in the Braves organization, as he tore his Achilles in 2020 and has yet to see the mound since then. The Braves announced on Thursday that they had agreed to a one-year deal with Soroka. The contract included a non-guaranteed $2.8M.

Soroka is in camp, but there is no timetable for his return. The Braves put him on the 60-day IL earlier this week.

Braves News:

A weird ending to the Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta, but somehow a happy one.

Writers’ reactions surrounding Freeman’s departure.

Bryce Elder is named the starter for Friday’s opener against the Twins.

Jorge Soler’s name has been reconnected to the Braves.

MLB News:

LHP Matthew Boyd and the Giants reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.2M. Boyd has a 4.96 ERA through seven major league seasons.

The Cardinals signed OF Corey Dickerson to a one-year deal worth $5M. The former Marlin brings some good offense to a line-up full of right handers.

The Angels and RHP Archie Bradley have reached a one-year deal worth $3.75M. Bradley faced his struggles as a starter, but his success became more prominent after being moved to the bullpen.

The Rays signed RHP Jason Adam to a one-year deal. Adams will be on a split contract, receiving $900K from the majors and $300K in the minors.

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended through April 16.

Danny Duffy to return to the Dodgers lineup on a one-year deal. Duffy had surgery to repair his flexor tendon in October, so his first appearance this season will be delayed.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...