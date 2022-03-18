Braves News: Timetable of Acuña’s Return, Mike Soroka Contract, and more

With the start of the season quickly approaching, there have been tons of questions about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return to the field after tearing his ACL in July.

MLB insider Jim Bowden reported on Thursday that the Braves star can get the nod as a DH as soon as April 21 and hit the outfield in May.

Alex Anthopoulus #Braves GM told us the tentative plan is for Ronald Acuna to DH in a regular season game around April 21st and then playing in the OF by May 21st…of course this is just a light frame work but allows us an idea on what the plan is right now. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) March 17, 2022

Of course, these are just tentative dates and we continue to monitor Acuña’s workouts.

Starting pitcher Mike Soroka is also a name to watch in the Braves organization, as he tore his Achilles in 2020 and has yet to see the mound since then. The Braves announced on Thursday that they had agreed to a one-year deal with Soroka. The contract included a non-guaranteed $2.8M.

The #Braves and RHP Mike Soroka today agreed to a non-guaranteed contract worth $2.8 million for the 2022 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 17, 2022

Soroka is in camp, but there is no timetable for his return. The Braves put him on the 60-day IL earlier this week.

Braves News:

A weird ending to the Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta, but somehow a happy one.

Writers’ reactions surrounding Freeman’s departure.

Bryce Elder is named the starter for Friday’s opener against the Twins.

Jorge Soler’s name has been reconnected to the Braves.

MLB News:

LHP Matthew Boyd and the Giants reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.2M. Boyd has a 4.96 ERA through seven major league seasons.

The Cardinals signed OF Corey Dickerson to a one-year deal worth $5M. The former Marlin brings some good offense to a line-up full of right handers.

The Angels and RHP Archie Bradley have reached a one-year deal worth $3.75M. Bradley faced his struggles as a starter, but his success became more prominent after being moved to the bullpen.

The Rays signed RHP Jason Adam to a one-year deal. Adams will be on a split contract, receiving $900K from the majors and $300K in the minors.

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended through April 16.

Danny Duffy to return to the Dodgers lineup on a one-year deal. Duffy had surgery to repair his flexor tendon in October, so his first appearance this season will be delayed.