Twins vs Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will open their exhibition schedule Friday against the Minnesota Twins CoolToday Park in North Port. This will be the first time that the Braves have taken the field since winning Game 6 of the World Series. Plenty has changed since then, most notably at first base where Matt Olson has replaced Freddie Freeman.

Olson is in Friday’s lineup and is hitting third. Adam Duvall gets the start in center while outfield prospect Drew Waters will be in right and hitting eighth. William Contreras will catch Bryce Elder.

Here’s how the defending World Series champions will line up for the first game of #BravesST! pic.twitter.com/U5FhB4k0tX — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 18, 2022

For the Twins, 2017 No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis will lead off and play shortstop. Gio Urshela, who was just acquired from the Yankees, will hit second and play third. Alex Kirilloff gets the start at first base and will hit third. Devin Smeltzer will be on the mound to start for Minnesota.

Today’s Twins lineup in North Port, completely different from Thursday’s. Twins at Braves, 12:05 pm CDT. pic.twitter.com/6viFbS1yE3 — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) March 18, 2022

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 18, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM