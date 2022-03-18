Battery Power TV: Shocking end to crazy week as Braves sign Kenley Jansen

Just when you thought the week couldn’t get any crazier, the Braves go out and add a new closer in three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss how Jansen — and the former primary closer, Will Smith — fit into Atlanta’s bullpen plans for 2022 and the enviable depth now at Brian Snitker’s disposal.

Plus, thoughts on the comments from Freddie Freeman’s introductory press conference and the details that have come to light on his free agency.

