State of the Braves: Roster battles to watch as spring training games begin

The Atlanta Braves are less than three weeks away from the regular season, and there are a handful of roster battles to keep an eye on as spring training games begin in Florida.

It was a wild and action-packed week for Alex Anthopoulos, who added Matt Olson, Kenley Jansen, Eddie Rosario and Collin McHugh (among others) to the roster in just a couple of days. Here’s a State of the Braves roster as of March 19th.

Catcher

Roster Locks: Travis d’Arnaud, Manny Piña

Possibilities: William Contreras, Chadwick Tromp

d’Arnaud and Piña figure to be the Braves’ catching tandem for the season. Piña, who signed a two-year pact with the club in November, will provide strong defense and significant pop (13 homers in 208 plate appearances last year) in relief of d’Arnaud.

It’s unlikely Contreras or Tromp make the roster, but with uncertainty around the DH position the club may opt to carry three catchers for a few weeks. Both players are on the 40-man roster.

First Base

Roster Locks: Matt Olson

Possibilities: John Nogowski

Olson will step in for Freddie Freeman at first base and look to build on his career-best 2021 campaign in which he launched 39 homers and .911 OPS.

Nogowski, 29, is not on the 40-man roster and has an uphill battle to make the roster as a right-handed bench bat.

Second Base

Roster Locks: Ozzie Albies

Possibilities: Phil Gosselin

Can you believe this will be Ozzie’s fifth season in the Majors? Time flies. The do-it-all second baseman is coming off a strong 2021 as he posted a 4.2 WAR with a 107 wRC+ and his usual excellent defense.

The Goose was signed as a minor league free agent and is familiar with the organization, having been drafted by the club a decade ago. He will battle for a backup infield spot.

Shortstop

Roster Locks: Dansby Swanson, Orlando Arcia

Possibilities: None

This is a big year for Dansby Swanson, who will reach free agency in eight months (unless an extension is reached before then.) We know who Swanson is by now — a rock-steady defensive shortstop who somehow always seems to be in a red-hot heater or ice-cold slump at the plate.

The Braves signed Arcia to a two-year pact worth $3 million ($1.6M in 2022), and short of the wheels completely falling off this spring, he figures to be the club’s backup infielder this season. I guess he’s not a 100% lock, but with his guaranteed money it’s pretty darn close.

Third Base

Roster Locks: Austin Riley

Possibilities: None

Riley will look to build off his breakout 2021 campaign and will find himself in the middle of a potent Braves lineup. He’s my dark horse pick to lead the National League in runs batted in. Here’s hoping for a healthy season for the young slugger as there are no internal options to back him up other than Arcia.

Outfield

Roster Locks: Adam Duvall, Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario

Possibilities: Ronald Acuña Jr., Travis Demeritte, Alex Dickerson, Guillermo Heredia

Acuña is obviously a lock once he gets healthy, but it seems he may miss a couple weeks before returning from a torn ACL. Alex Anthopoulos suggested yesterday that Ronald could return around April 21st as the team’s DH and then return to the field a month later.

I would lean towards Heredia and Dickerson being on the roster, but it’s tough to call them locks without seeing them for a couple of weeks this spring. Dickerson profiles well as a left-handed 4th outfielder and could have a role similar to what Matt Joyce had a few years ago. Guillermo will likely continue his role as the 5th outfielder and greatest dugout presence of all time.

This could all change if the Braves reunite with Jorge Soler, who remains a free agent.

Rotation

Roster Locks: Charlie Morton, Max Fried, Ian Anderson

Possibilities: Tucker Davidson, Bryce Elder, Kyle Muller, Spencer Strider, Touki Touissant, Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa

As long as they are healthy, Morton, Fried and Anderson are cemented atop the rotation. The other two spots?

“It’s kind of open,” Brian Snitker said on Friday.

The group of rotation possibilities, from Tucker Davidson to Huascar Ynoa, all present a blend of intrigue and upside, although none are proven over a full big league season. This feels like a genuine competition over the next three weeks, and don’t be surprised if there’s a bit of a carousel with at least one of the rotation spots all year.

Bullpen

Roster Locks: Kenley Jansen, Will Smith, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson, A.J. Minter, Collin McHugh

Possibilities: Tucker Davidson, Jay Jackson, Dylan Lee, Kyle Muller, Sean Newcomb, Alan Rangel, Spencer Strider, Tyler Thornburg, Touki Touissant, Jacob Webb, William Woods, Huascar Ynoa

Following the shocking addition of Kenley Jansen on Friday evening, six of the eight spots are locked in, health permitting. As for the final two openings, it seems to be an open competition the next few weeks. The Braves may prefer to carry a long-man in the bullpen, especially early in the year, which would seemingly favor someone like Newcomb or Touissant. Expect there to be quite a bit of coming and going on the Gwinnett Express during the year.