Battery Power Emergency Podcast: Braves sign Kenley Jansen

The Atlanta Braves surprised the baseball world late Friday evening with the signing of longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal worth $16 million. Jansen will slot in as the Braves’ primary 9th inning option, slotting everyone else down a rung in the pecking order for manager Brian Snitker.

Battery Power’s Shawn Coleman and Scott Coleman joined for an emergency podcast to discuss:

Is this the most surprising Alex Anthopoulos signing ever?

Do the Braves have the best bullpen in baseball?

What does this mean for the rest of the roster?

Is there still room in the budget to add a starting pitcher or outfielder?

Kenley’s new bullpen exit song

And much, much more.

