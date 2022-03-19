 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Battery Power Emergency Podcast: Braves sign Kenley Jansen

Shawn Coleman and Scott Coleman discuss the surprising addition of closer Kenley Jansen

By Scott Coleman and StatsSAC
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves surprised the baseball world late Friday evening with the signing of longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal worth $16 million. Jansen will slot in as the Braves’ primary 9th inning option, slotting everyone else down a rung in the pecking order for manager Brian Snitker.

Battery Power’s Shawn Coleman and Scott Coleman joined for an emergency podcast to discuss:

  • Is this the most surprising Alex Anthopoulos signing ever?
  • Do the Braves have the best bullpen in baseball?
  • What does this mean for the rest of the roster?
  • Is there still room in the budget to add a starting pitcher or outfielder?
  • Kenley’s new bullpen exit song
  • And much, much more.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...