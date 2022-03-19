Battery Power Emergency Podcast: Braves sign Kenley Jansen

The Atlanta Braves surprised the baseball world late Friday evening with the signing of longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal worth $16 million. Jansen will slot in as the Braves’ primary 9th inning option, slotting everyone else down a rung in the pecking order for manager Brian Snitker.
Battery Power’s Shawn Coleman and Scott Coleman joined for an emergency podcast to discuss:
- Is this the most surprising Alex Anthopoulos signing ever?
- Do the Braves have the best bullpen in baseball?
- What does this mean for the rest of the roster?
- Is there still room in the budget to add a starting pitcher or outfielder?
- Kenley’s new bullpen exit song
- And much, much more.
