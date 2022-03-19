Braves News: Kenley Jansen Signs, Freeman’s Ultimatum, and more

The Braves signed RHP Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16M deal on Friday.

The 34-year-old reliever is one of the best closers in the game. Jansen put up a 2.22 ERA through 69 frames in his 2021 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He recorded 38 saves in 43 opportunities.

The veteran will be a huge asset to the Atlanta bullpen and can serve as a mentor for some of the younger arms. Jansen leads the Dodgers franchise in all-time saves with 350. He became the 12th pitcher in MLB history with 1,000 strikeouts in relief.

To complete this transaction and make room on the 40-man roster, reliever Jay Jackson was put on the 60-day injured list.

Braves News:

Everything you should know about Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Braves.

Strong pitching performances put the Braves past the Twins in the spring opener. Drew Waters launched a solo home run in his first at-bat of the spring and gave way for a 3-1 Braves win.

OF Michael Harris comes in at No. 65 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospect List.

Eddie Rosario on returning to the Braves.

MLB News:

Yankees RHP Domingo Germán was placed on the 60-day IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome. The 29-year-old began feeling shoulder discomfort in January, which ultimately delayed his Spring Training throwing program.

1B Luke Voit heads to the Padres in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Lange.

SS Trevor Story narrows his market down to four teams.

The Phillies signed OF Nick Castellanos to a five-year, $100M deal. Castellanos is an extremely productive hitter, and with 585 plate appearances for the Reds, he slashed .309/.362/.576.

The Rangers signed INF Matt Carpenter to a minor league contract. Carpenter finished top 10 for NL MVP Voting, but has since declined at the plate. He looks to earn a roster spot as he heads to Spring Training with his hometown team.

Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty will miss two weeks after medical examinations revealed a small tear in his right shoulder. Team president John Mozeliak says he believes that Flaherty can pitch through this.

The Cubs placed RHP Adbert Alzolay on the 60-day IL with shoulder tightness. This move sends Seiya Suzuki to the 40-man roster.

The Dodgers signed LHP Tyler Anderson to a one-year deal. Anderson started 31 games last season between stints with the Pirates and Mariners. He collected a 7-11 record and a 4.53 ERA.

The Cubs are “deep in discussion” with LHP Drew Smyly.

SS Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins on a three-year deal worth $105.3M. The Twins are giving Correa the second-highest average annual value of any position player in MLB history, only trailing Mike Trout.