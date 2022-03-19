Braves vs Rays Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will head down to Port Charlotte Saturday for an exhibition match up against the Tampa Bay Rays. Atlanta won their opener against the Twins Friday, 3-1.

Right-hander Jackson Stephens will get the start for the Braves Saturday. Stephens is a 27-years old and was an 18th round pick by the Reds in the 2012 MLB Draft. He last pitched in the majors in 2018 where he posted a 4.93 ERA and a 5.22 FIP in 38 1/3 innings. He put up good numbers over the winter in the Venezuelan Winter League posting a 1.82 ERA in 49 1/3 innings.

Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Guillermo Heredia will all make their spring debuts Saturday. Outfield prospect, Michael Harris will be in left field and hitting fifth. Drew Waters, who homered in Friday’s opener, will DH and hit eighth for Atlanta.

The Rays will run out many of their regulars including Wander Franco who will play shortstop and hit second. 26-year old right-hander Phoenix Sanders will get the start on the mound for the Rays. He spent all of the 2021 season at Triple A where he had a 3.38 ERA and a 3.14 FIP in 60 innings.

Here’s the #Rays lineup for today in Port Charlotte pic.twitter.com/YAXSIHhrrr — Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) March 19, 2022

Saturday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on Bally Sports South along with MLB.tv.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 19, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan