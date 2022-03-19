Braves reportedly sign infielder Phil Gosselin to a minor league deal

The Atlanta Braves have been busy filling out their roster over the first week of spring camp. While Alex Anthopoulos appears to have done most of the heavy lifting, there are still some question marks in regards to the rotation and the bench. They may have added a bench option Saturday as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Atlanta has agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Phil Gosselin.

If that name sounds familiar, it is with good reason. The Braves drafted Gosselin in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft and he made his major league debut in 2013 with Atlanta. He was traded to Arizona in 2015 along with Bronson Arroyo in exchange for Touki Toussaint.

Gosselin has played with seven teams over his nine-year career in the majors. He spent the 2021 season with the Angels where he appeared in 104 games while hitting .261/.314/.362 with seven home runs.

Gosselin is capable of playing multiple spots on the infield and has also seen some action as a corner outfielder.