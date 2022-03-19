Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom drive in a pair as Braves tie Rays 4-4

Vaughn Grissom and Michael Harris both doubled in a four-run fifth for the Atlanta Braves who ended Saturday’s exhibition game with the Tampa Bay Rays in a 4-4 tie.

Right-hander Jackson Stephens got the start for Atlanta who have gone exclusively with minor league arms over the first two exhibition games. Stephens sat the Rays down in order in the first but allowed a leadoff single to Randy Arozarena in the second and later a two-run home run to Mike Zunino.

Atlanta finally got on the board in the fifth. Drew Waters singled to lead off the inning and then moved up to second on a walk by Braden Shewmake. Vaughn Grissom followed with a ringing double to right center that scored Waters to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Vaughn Grissom double scores Drew Waters pic.twitter.com/oDDCC4gDew — Gaurav (@gvedak) March 19, 2022

John Nogowski followed with a double of his own to right center that scored Shemake and Grissom to put Atlanta in front 3-2. Michael Harris then got in on the act muscling a double to the left centerfield gap that scored Nogowski to extend the lead to 4-2.

Michael Harris II double scores John Nogowski to extend the Braves lead to 4-2. pic.twitter.com/zcc16RhV3P — Gaurav (@gvedak) March 19, 2022

Brandon Brennan and Michael Tonkin tossed a pair scoreless innings for Atlanta. Brandyn Sittinger retired the Rays in order in the fifth, but ran into trouble in the sixth. Sittinger struck out Brett Phillips to start the inning but then hit Esteban Quiroz. Tristan Gray followed with a triple to right to make it 4-3. A sacrifice fly by Grant Witherspoon scored Gray to tie the game.

Tyler Ferguson, Trey Riley and Brandon White held the Rays scoreless over the final 3 1/3 innings and the game would end in a 4-4 tie.

Notables