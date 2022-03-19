Braves reportedly agree to deal with infielder Pat Valaika

Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves are still on the hunt for bench upgrades. Atlanta agreed to a minor league deal with Phil Gosselin earlier Saturday and now have signed former Orioles infielder Pat Valaika per a report by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Pat Valaika agrees to Braves deal. 775K if in majors — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2022

Valaika spent the last two seasons with the Orioles. He appeared in 91 games in 2021 hitting .201/.250/.290 in 281 plate appearances. Valaika is a versatile defender who hasn’t had much success at the plate as his career line of .221/.264/.378 with a 62 wRC+ suggests.

The Braves are currently thin on infield depth with Orlando Arcia the only reserve infielder currently on the 40-man roster. Heyman reports that Valaika will make $775,000 if he makes the major league roster.