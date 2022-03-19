Jorge Soler agrees to three-year deal with Marlins

World Series MVP Jorge Soler will be sticking around the NL East after agreeing to a three-year deal with the Miami Marlins. The contract is worth $36 million per ESPN’s Jeff Passan and also includes a pair of opt-outs so he will have the opportunity to hit free agency again next offseason.

The Braves acquired Soler in a trade with the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Kasey Kalich. Soler played a huge part in Atlanta’s second half turnaround and postseason run. He appeared in 55 games with the Braves and hit .269/.358/.524 with 14 home runs down the stretch. He had just one hit in the NLDS and then tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the first four games of the NLCS. He turned things up in the World Series going 6-for-20 with a double and three home runs earning MVP honors.