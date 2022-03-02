This Day in Braves History: March 2

Battery Power Archives

2016 - A big day by Mallex Smith leads the Braves over the Orioles.

2017 - The Braves get an important first approval for their eventual move to North Port for Spring Training.

2018 - Ronald Acuña Jr. slugs his first home run of the spring.

2018 - MLB Pipeline ranks the Braves’ farm system as the second best in baseball.

Braves Franchise History

1966 - Commissioner William Eckert voids the contract between the Atlanta Braves and Tom Seaver.

MLB History

1927 - The Yankees announce that Babe Ruth has agreed to a three-year deal worth $70,000 per season making him the highest paid player in league history.

1941 - The Brooklyn Dodgers complete a three-game sweep of the New York Giants in Havana, Cuba.

1992 - The Cubs and Ryne Sandberg agree to a four-year contract that will pay him $7.1 million per season making him the highest paid player in baseball.

1999 - Orlando Cepeda, Smokey Joe Williams, manager Frank Selee and umpire Nestor Chylak are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

2006 - Bret Boone announces his retirement.

2012 - Major League Baseball announces that the postseason will be expanded from 8 to 10 teams with an extra wild card team in each league.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.