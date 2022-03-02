This Day in Braves History: March 2

Battery Power Archives
2016 - A big day by Mallex Smith leads the Braves over the Orioles.
2017 - The Braves get an important first approval for their eventual move to North Port for Spring Training.
2018 - Ronald Acuña Jr. slugs his first home run of the spring.
2018 - MLB Pipeline ranks the Braves’ farm system as the second best in baseball.
Braves Franchise History
1966 - Commissioner William Eckert voids the contract between the Atlanta Braves and Tom Seaver.
MLB History
1927 - The Yankees announce that Babe Ruth has agreed to a three-year deal worth $70,000 per season making him the highest paid player in league history.
1941 - The Brooklyn Dodgers complete a three-game sweep of the New York Giants in Havana, Cuba.
1992 - The Cubs and Ryne Sandberg agree to a four-year contract that will pay him $7.1 million per season making him the highest paid player in baseball.
1999 - Orlando Cepeda, Smokey Joe Williams, manager Frank Selee and umpire Nestor Chylak are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.
2006 - Bret Boone announces his retirement.
2012 - Major League Baseball announces that the postseason will be expanded from 8 to 10 teams with an extra wild card team in each league.
