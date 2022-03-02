 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: March 2

By Kris Willis
/ new
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Battery Power Archives

2016 - A big day by Mallex Smith leads the Braves over the Orioles.

2017 - The Braves get an important first approval for their eventual move to North Port for Spring Training.

2018 - Ronald Acuña Jr. slugs his first home run of the spring.

2018 - MLB Pipeline ranks the Braves’ farm system as the second best in baseball.

Braves Franchise History

1966 - Commissioner William Eckert voids the contract between the Atlanta Braves and Tom Seaver.

MLB History

1927 - The Yankees announce that Babe Ruth has agreed to a three-year deal worth $70,000 per season making him the highest paid player in league history.

1941 - The Brooklyn Dodgers complete a three-game sweep of the New York Giants in Havana, Cuba.

1992 - The Cubs and Ryne Sandberg agree to a four-year contract that will pay him $7.1 million per season making him the highest paid player in baseball.

1999 - Orlando Cepeda, Smokey Joe Williams, manager Frank Selee and umpire Nestor Chylak are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

2006 - Bret Boone announces his retirement.

2012 - Major League Baseball announces that the postseason will be expanded from 8 to 10 teams with an extra wild card team in each league.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...