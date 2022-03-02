Braves News: Nothing Going for MLB, MLBPA After 9 Days of Meetings

All eyes were on MLB and the Players Association yesterday as they met for the ninth consecutive day in Jupiter, Florida. MLB imposed a 5pm deadline on Tuesday evening, and if a deal had not been reached by that point, regular season games would be canceled.

MLB reportedly made its “best offer” before 5pm on Tuesday, but both sides were still far apart on key issues, including the Competitive Balance Tax and pre-arbitration pool. To no one’s surprise, the sides were unable to come to a deal before MLB’s deadline, which meant the cancellation of regular season games.

Rob Manfred addressed the media Tuesday evening and called off the first two series of the regular season. The Braves were scheduled for a road trip, including a 4-game set in Miami, followed by 2 games in New York versus the Mets.

Manfred also added that players will not be paid for these missed games.

Here is what the Players Association had to say after the league’s announcement:

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/rmpciPsQm4 — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 1, 2022

MLB News:

Cubs sign RHP Kevin McCarthy to a minor league deal. The former Royal posted a 3.80 ERA in 169 big league games.