Breaking Down Rotation Candidates for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves are currently rolling through Spring Training with only three spots in the starting rotation filled, and based on the signing of Kenley Jansen and the comments from Alex Anthopolous it seems for the moment they are likely to roll with internal options for all five spots. The Braves have quite a bit of starting depth at the Triple A level, and Brian Snitker called the competition for the final spots open, so it seems there are going to be a number of candidates to take over those two spots.

Tucker Davidson - LHP

Tucker Davidson figures to be one of the three leading candidates for the final spots. Davidson has made five starts in Atlanta in his career and made a start in the World Series, but his performance in those starts has been questionable. While the 4.15 ERA he has in the regular season is solid he has struggled with walks (12 in 21 2⁄ 3 innings) and home runs (4) leading to a 5.39 FIP. This figures to be a problem for Davidson, whose fastball has average velocity and showed very low spin at the major league level and may not miss enough bats. His slider and curveball both are major league quality pitches, but he lacks a changeup to utilize against right handed batters. Davidson’s lack of depth to his arsenal makes him hard to trust two and three times through an order, but he’ll start the season at 26 years old and the Braves may need to make a decision on his future soon. Davidson’s performance at the upper levels of the minor leagues are impressive (1.93 ERA, 40 K: 14 BB in 42 IP) and may be enough to earn him a look in the fifth spot. However, his fastball plays up in relief and his curveball provides a two pitch profile that would play better in the bullpen.

Bryce Elder - RHP

Bryce Elder is not on the 40 man roster, but he was brought to camp as a top non-roster invite and with his fantastic spring debut (3 IP, 0 H, 2 K) he has gotten a head start on the season. Elder is a dark horse for the fifth spot in the rotation, but he was the Braves top minor league pitcher last season and is considered a legitimate option. Elder’s lack of professional experience are to his detriment in this race, but his possession of four major league quality pitches and command of his fastball make him an intriguing choice. Elder led the minor leagues in innings pitched last season and at worse would project to be the most efficient and consistent of the Braves’s options. Elder also produces high ground ball rates (56.9% in 2021) which would allow him to take advantage of a strong infield defense in Atlanta and make him less prone to home run binges. Elder is more likely to be a player that gets a look a month or two into the season after other options have been exhausted, but he strongly projects as a major league starter and could be MLB ready right now.

Kyle Muller - LHP

Kyle Muller is an exciting name, and the one on this list which has had the most major league success in a small sample, but his ability to take on a full major league season may still be in question. Muller, along with Elder and Spencer Strider, make up a trio of guys on the 40 man that represent the Braves top 3 pitching prospects. Muller is the only one of those who has started at the major league level and he did so with some success posting a 3.66 FIP and .305 xwOBA. Muller has a big fastball with elite spin rates as well as a pair of breaking balls that took a step forward in 2021, but his efficiency and command are still works-in-progress. To be expected from a young player with Muller’s size (6’7, 250) and high effort delivery he is need of constant maintenance of his mechanics and that became a problem as his command started to suffer late in his Braves stint. If he can maintain his early season Triple-A and MLB success over a long period he is going to take over a spot in the rotation, and with a recently bolstered bullpen the Braves may be able to take the risk on a player who only averaged 4.6 innings per start last season. The question will be whether they are willing to take that risk now or whether they feel they should allow him more time to develop at the Triple-A level.

Spencer Strider - RHP

Spencer Strider is a long shot to make the rotation, but is worth mentioning regardless due to his phenomenal season in 2021. His absurd strikeout rates and pitch profile make him the most exciting prospect in the system, but given he hasn’t pitched 100 innings yet in a season nor made a start above Double-A he would have to do a lot to earn the fifth spot in rotation. The more appropriate course would be to allow him time to develop at Triple-A, but he shouldn’t be discounted as a player who could get a look in May or June if/when injuries or underperformance takes out others at the major league level.

Touki Toussaint - RHP

Touki Toussaint seems to still be regarded as a starting pitcher by the organization, but that leash is likely running short and he would need a very strong spring to earn a chance to get in the major league rotation. Toussaint’s raw stuff is still good enough to profile as a starter, but he’s yet to make any progress on refining his command and until he does will likely find himself on the shuttle between Gwinnett and Atlanta. That said, if he produces a strong spring the Braves might be willing to put him out there on a short leash and hope he can throw enough quality strikes to succeed. Toussaint looked good at Triple-A with a 33% strikeout rate and 3.46 FIP, but others on this list looked better and Toussaint struggled with 12 walks in 20 2⁄ 3 innings.

Kyle Wright - RHP

Kyle Wright should be seen as the second-most likely on this list to make the team out of camp, and it may ultimately prove to be his last shot in a Braves uniform. Comments from the organization seem to indicate they still believe in him and felt giving him a full season in Triple-A to settle would be in his best interest. That theory was backed up as he was one of the top pitchers in the International League and produced the best minor league performance of his career despite historic offensive numbers around the minor leagues. Wright went on a fantastic run at the end of the season and over his final 12 starts had a 2.11 ERA, a 2.54 FIP, and 78 strikeouts to 17 walks in 76 2⁄ 3 innings. He found the edges of the plate more often, walking fewer hitters and forcing weaker contact and more ground balls than in prior years. He finished his season with three consecutive scoreless outings totaling 22 innings. He then put up the best performance of his career in the World Series to fuel excitement about a potential resurgence. Atlanta likes him and at 26 years old it seems fitting to give him one more shot and decide whether he is part of the future of the franchise or not. The question is whether attempt number five will finally be the time he takes any sort of success to the major league level. His stuff looked better in the World Series than at any point we’ve seen in his career, but Wright has also shown a knack for flashes of talent surrounded by disappointment. We’ve seen this story before with his strong end to the 2020 season, and it seems likely that we should prepare ourselves for the Kyle Wright experience once again.

Huascar Ynoa - RHP

Huascar Ynoa is as close to a lock to make the rotation as this list will give you, and barring an atrocious spring should get the fourth spot in the rotation. Ynoa mostly earned that last season with a strong performance prior to breaking his own hand, and the Braves showed the trust still remained when they gave the first crack at the playoff roster above any player listed here though injury prevented him from getting a real shot. The 23 year old put it together last season with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a show of control we hadn’t seen yet from him in his career. He had a 3.93 FIP in 91 innings, though the quality of contact against him was relatively high and he had a .317 xwOBA against. The questions for Ynoa will be whether he can show more progression with his command and a reliever outcome is still in the playbook, but by all means he should get an opportunity to build on his progress in 2021.

Also on the 40 man

There are three players on the 40 man roster who in theory have a shot at the rotation, but given that none have pitched above Double-A I discounted them from this discussion.

Alan Rangel had a resurgent 2021 campaign that finally allowed him to break free of being a Rome Brave. He blew his career best in strikeout rate away and posted an impressive 32% strikeout rate and 6.1% walk rate. His changeup looked strong and he once again has intrigue as a potential major league arm, but more likely in a middle relief role. He only has 34 innings at Double-A, so he still has development time before being ready to make a major league roster

Freddy Tarnok set himself up as a star pitching prospect for the Braves, but despite his high talent level still needs time to develop his command and approach as a pitcher. The Braves will likely send him to Double-A this season, but he should be in the mix to get to the major leagues in 2023.

William Woods is a favorite of the Braves organization, but they would also admit he is not nearly ready for the major leagues. His fastball is impressive, but his command and off speed stuff lag behind and it’s not even clear yet if he has enough depth to his arsenal to be a starter. Solid prospect, but at least a year and more likely two years away from a major league job.