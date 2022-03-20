Braves News: Kyle Muller to start Sunday, Kenley Jansen and more

A four-run fifth inning Saturday helped the Atlanta Braves take the lead, but they eventually had to settle for a 4-4 tie with the Tampa Bay Rays. Vaughn Grissom and Michael Harris both had run-scoring doubles in the fifth and seven Braves pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and just one walk.

Kyle Muller is scheduled to make his first start of the spring Sunday when the Braves return home to face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves News

Braves Podcasts

MLB News