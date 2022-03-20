Braves News: Kyle Muller to start Sunday, Kenley Jansen and more

A four-run fifth inning Saturday helped the Atlanta Braves take the lead, but they eventually had to settle for a 4-4 tie with the Tampa Bay Rays. Vaughn Grissom and Michael Harris both had run-scoring doubles in the fifth and seven Braves pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and just one walk.
Kyle Muller is scheduled to make his first start of the spring Sunday when the Braves return home to face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Braves News
- Spring camp is underway for the Braves and here is a look at some of the position battles that we will be keeping an eye on in advance of Opening Day.
- Looking to add some bench depth, the Braves reportedly signed infielders Phil Gosselin and Pat Valaika to minor league deals Saturday. Gosselin is a former pick of the Braves and was part of the deal with the Diamondbacks that brought Touki Toussaint to Atlanta. He spent last season with the Angels. Valaika has spent the past two seasons with Baltimore.
- The Night Shift got a new member late Friday night when the Atlanta Braves signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal. When asked who came up with the “Night Shift” name, Luke Jackson takes all of the credit, but Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter and Will Smith don’t see it that way.
- The Braves were rumored to have interest, but Jorge Soler agreed to a three-year deal with the Miami Marlins Saturday.
Braves Podcasts
MLB News
- The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year deal with former Braves left-hander Drew Smyly Saturday. The deal also includes a mutual option and guarantees Smyly $5.25 million over the life of the deal. He can earn an additional $2.5 million in incentives.
- The Miami Marlins are on the hunt for a center fielder to add to their outfield group.
- The Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year deal with free agent right-hander Michael Pineda. The deal was officially announced Saturday and will pay Pineda $5.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in potential incentives. Pineda spent last season with the Twins where he put up a 3.62 ERA in 21 starts.
- An MRI on Cardinals closer Alex Reyes’ right shoulder revealed a frayed labrum. He will be shut down for the next four weeks and is expected to miss the first two months of the regular season.
Loading comments...