Braves reportedly had discussions on Carlos Correa

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the busiest teams in the league since the lockout was lifted. A new report suggests they may have also done their due diligence on a big move beyond this season.

Shortstop Carlos Correa was one of the biggest name free agents on the market and recently agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins that includes opt-outs over the first two seasons. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Scott Boras spoke with half the clubs about Correa, including the Atlanta Braves.

Things never advanced far enough for the Braves to issue an offer but could this be something that is revisited possibly next offseason?

Dansby Swanson will be a free agent at the end of the season and is represented by Excel Sports Management, which is the same agency that represents Freddie Freeman. While business is business and the hurt feelings that exist right now should have no bearing on the Braves and Swanson, it is nevertheless worth noting.

The Braves could have a need at shortstop and Correa will likely be the best option available. He was originally looking for a long deal worth more than $300 million this offseason. Atlanta hasn’t played at the top end of the free agent market in a long time, but there is no denying that the fit is there.