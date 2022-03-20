 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phillies vs Braves Spring Training game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: AUG 06 Nationals at Braves Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves return to North Port Sunday for a match up against the Philadelphia Phillies. Big left-hander Kyle Muller is scheduled to make his spring debut for Atlanta.

The Braves will run out some of their regulars for Sunday’s matchup. Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall are all making their second start of the spring. Michael Harris will hit seventh and DH.

Drew Waters was in the original lineup but was scratched due to hamstring tightness. Jesse Franklin will start in his place in right field.

Phillies top prospect Bryson Stott will get the start at shortstop and will hit second. Alec Bohm will play third base and hit third. Former Braves infielder Johan Camargo, who signed with Philadelphia after he was non-tendered, will play second base and hit clean up. Right-hander Kyle Gibson will make his first spring start for Philadelphia.

There is no TV or streaming option for Sunday’s game but it will be broadcast live by 680 AM.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 20, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

