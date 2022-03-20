Braves option Brooks Wilson to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves made their first roster cut of the spring Sunday announcing that right-handed reliever Brooks Wilson has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Wilson did not appear in either of Atlanta’s first two exhibition games.

The Braves added Wilson to the 40-man roster this winter in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft which was subsequently canceled due to the lockout.

Wilson spent the majority of the 2021 season at Mississippi where he appeared in 33 games as a reliever while posting a 2.45 ERA and a 2.26 FIP in 44 innings. He earned a late season promotion to Gwinnett where he allowed one earned run in six innings to go along with 11 strikeouts.

Would could see Wilson in Atlanta at some point in 2021, but the recent additions of Collin McHugh and Kenley Jansen have taken up the available roster spots.