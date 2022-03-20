Braves sign Brock Holt, Brad Brach to minor league deals

The Atlanta Braves continue to add depth to their spring roster with the additions of infielder Brock Holt along with right-handers Brad Brach, Nick Vincent and R.J. Alaniz per team’s transitions page.

Holt spent last season with the Rangers where he hit .209/.281/.298 with two home runs in 260 plate appearances. He is another left-handed option that can play second, third or a corner outfield spot.

Brach appeared in 35 games for the Cincinnati Reds last season but struggled posting a 6.30 ERA and a 5.04 FIP in 30 innings. He put together a solid season with the Braves back in 2018. Since then he has played for the Cubs, Mets and Reds.

Vincent is a 35-year old right-hander who spent the 2021 season with Minnesota. He saw limited action at the Major League level, but put up good numbers allowing six hits and one run over 12 2/3 innings.

Alaniz is a 30-year old right-hander who spent the majority of the 2021 season with the at Triple A for the Reds although he did make three appearances with the big league club.

The bench competition could be interesting to watch. Atlanta added Phil Gosselin and Pat Valaika on minor league deals earlier this week.