Kyle Muller sharp as Braves defeat Phillies, 5-1

The Atlanta Braves scored five times in the eighth inning to lead them to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kyle Muller got the start for the Braves and looked sharp tossing two scoreless innings allowing just one hit to go along with two strikeouts. Muller is among the group of pitchers that are in competition for a spot in the team’s Opening Day rotation.

Sean Newcomb took over on the mound in the third and tossed a perfect frame including a pair of strikeouts. This is an important spring for Newcomb who is out of options and looking to grab one of the final spots in Atlanta’s bullpen.

The Phillies scratched across a run in the fifth against R.J. Alaniz. Darick Hall led off the inning with a double to left. He moved over to third on a ground out and then came in to score on a single by Simon Muzziotti.

Atlanta’s offense finally broke out in the eighth against Phillies pitcher James Marvel. Vaughn Grissom singled to lead off the inning and then advanced to third on a single by Jordan Cowan. Yariel Gonzalez followed with a walk to load the bases. Drew Lugbauer flew out to center, but Grissom tagged and scored to tie the game. Trey Harris followed with a single to left that scored Cowan to give the Braves a 2-1 lead. Justin Dean reached on an error by third baseman Luke Williams, Gonzalez scored on the play to extend the lead to 3-1. Logan Brown took advantage with a double to left that scored Harris and Dean to make it 5-1.

Allan Winans retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

Notables