Bryce Elder, Victor Vodnik among Braves roster cuts

The Atlanta Braves announced five more roster moves Sunday following their 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves optioned right-hander William Woods to Triple A Gwinnett and reassigned pitchers Jasseel De La Cruz, Darius Vines, Bryce Elder and Victor Vodnik to minor league camp.

Woods tossed a pair of scoreless innings in Sunday’s win. He missed most of the 2021 season due to injury and it is unclear on whether the Braves will have work as a starter or a reliever for the upcoming season.

Elder, Vines and Vodnik were impressive in the exhibition opener as they combined for eight hit less innings with one walk and nine strikeouts. Elder will likely begin the season at Gwinnett and could be an option to make his major league debut sometime this season.

The Braves non tendered De La Cruz earlier this offseason but then re-signed him to a minor league deal. He allowed three hits and one run in an inning of work in the exhibition opener against the Twins. The Braves now have 56 players on their camp roster.