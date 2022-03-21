 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag call

Send your questions in now!

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves-Workout Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Spring is in the air, the Grapefruit League season is underway and Atlanta Braves baseball is right around the corner. A lot has happened since our last mailbag call, so lets get that taken care of now.

If you have a question for this week’s mailbag you can leave them below in the form of a comment or you can email them to batterypower [at] gmail [dot] com. You can also reach out to us on Twitter or via our Facebook Page. All questions received by Thursday, March 24 will be considered.

Thanks everyone!

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...