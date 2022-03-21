Braves News: Atlanta Discussed Carlos Correa, First Round of Roster Moves Completed, Plus More

Last week could go down as one of the most impactful in recent memory when it comes to the future of the Braves.

Obviously, with the arrival of Matt Olson (who now will be around for nearly a decade) and the departure of Freddie Freeman, the Braves have a new franchise core member manning first and the middle of the order. With those needs now secure, centerfield and shortstop become the biggest position of focus for the future.

While the presence of Dansby Swanson may seem to make the centerfield position more of a need, his free agency only being a year a way means a significant decision is on the horizon for the Braves. Of course, they could extend Swanson at some point between now and the end of the season, securing a fan favorite and important cog to this team’s young core for the future. However, the Braves may also have their sights set on bigger prizes in time.

Before Carlos Correa signed a 3 year, $105M deal with the Twins (with yearly opt out options), Correa and agent Scott Boras talked with many teams around the league when it comes to interest. One of those teams were the Braves. And while Correa eventually landed in Minnesota, this could be something to monitor beyond 2022. With plenty of money coming off the books after this season, the Braves could be in line to make another big roster addition in the future. Whether or not that involves the shortstop position will be determined in time.

