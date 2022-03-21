This Day in Braves History: It’s Chipper Jones Day

Braves History

1995: Happy Birthday Chadwick Tromp! He is catcher for the Atlanta Braves Organization.

2018: Georgia governor declares Chipper Jones Day to celebrate his first ballot induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

MLB History

1921: First Basemen Gene Paulette was banned from baseball for life for throwing games. He played 500 games for three different teams the New York Giants, Saint Louis Browns, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

1938: the Chicago White Sox and the New York Giants played in the first ever night game. the exhibition game lasted 10 innings.

1968: the Kansas City baseball team officially became the Royals

1999: During the Chicago White Sox against San Diego Padres spring game country superstar Garth Brooks smacks a pinch hit single off pitcher Mike Sirotka.

2002: Alfonso Soriano refuse to play the outfield for the Washington Nationals. The general manager threatened to put him on the disqualified list if he didn’t agree to the position switch within a week.