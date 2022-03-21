Braves vs Red Sox Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will make the trip to Ft. Myers Monday for a matchup against the Boston Red Sox. Touki Toussaint will be looking to get his spring off to a good start when he takes the mound for Atlanta. Toussaint appeared in 11 games for the Braves in 2021 while posting a 4.50 ERA and a 5.79 FIP in 50 innings. He is among the group of pitchers that are vying for one of the final spots in the rotation.

Eddie Rosario will make his spring debut for the Braves in the leadoff spot and will play right field. Alex Dickerson will also make his first appearance in an Atlanta uniform as the DH. William Contreras will be behind the plate and hitting sixth.

The Red Sox will go with several of their regulars for Monday’s game. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez are all in the lineup. Veteran right-hander Michael Wacha will get the start for Boston.

Today versus the defending World Series champs. Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Vázquez C, Shaw 1B, Bradley Jr. RF, Duran LF, Sánchez 2B, Wacha P — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 21, 2022

There are no TV or streaming option for Monday’s game but you can follow along on the radio with the MLB app.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 21, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: JetBlue Park, Ft. Myers, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM