Braves fall to Red Sox 5-0

The Atlanta Braves’ offense came up empty Monday afternoon in a 5-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Touki Toussaint got the start and had a noisy first inning. Kike Hernandez led off the inning with a single but was erased on a double play off the bat of Rafael Devers. Toussaint then walked Xander Bogaerts, who moved up to second a single by J.D. Martinez and then scored on a double by Christian Vazquez. Toussaint allowed a one-out single to Jarren Duran in the second but picked him off to go along with two strikeouts in the frame.

Tyler Matzek made his first appearance of the spring in the third and retired the side in order.

Tucker Davidson took over in the fourth and looked sharp striking out the side. He stayed in for the fifth and wasn’t as sharp. Duran hit a one-out double and then moved over to third on a single by Yolmer Sanchez. Rob Refsnyder followed with a double off the wall in left that scored Duran to make it 2-0. A single by Devers scored Sanchez to extend the lead to 3-0.

Thomas Burrows walked three of the four batters he faced in the sixth, but the Braves escaped the inning with no damage thanks to Troy Bacon and a diving catch in center by Drew Campbell.

Boston tacked on another run in the seventh when Jonathan Arauz scored on a throwing error by catcher Hendrik Clementina. Ryan Fitzgerald hit a solo home run in the eighth off of Alan Rangel to round out the scoring.

Atlanta finished with just six hits and grounded into three double plays on the afternoon.

