With the Freddie Freeman saga coming to an end, the Dansby Swanson saga begins

With two outs in the 9th inning, up 7-0, Will Smith threw a 94 mph fastball to Yuli Gurriel, who hit a groundball to shortstop. Dansby Swanson picked it up, threw it to first baseman Freddie Freeman, and with that, the Atlanta Braves had just won the World Series. It was a surreal moment that most fans will remember for the rest of their lives.

What we didn’t know at the time was that was the last throw Dansby Swanson would ever make to Freddie Freeman, at least while wearing Braves uniform. The Freddie Freeman contract saga finally ended this past week with him signing a six-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now when Swanson makes his throws to first base, Matt Olson will be the one catching them. After being traded from Oakland last week and then immediately signing an eight-year extension, Matt Olson will be catching throws from shortstop in Atlanta for a long, long time.

Now the question shifts, after this season, will Dansby Swanson be the one making those throws?

If you weren’t aware, 2022 is Swanson’s last season under contract with the Braves. It’s hard to believe it’s been almost six years since he was called up, as 2016 really doesn’t seem that long ago. But it was. The Braves were still in the throats of a brutal rebuild and needed some excitement heading into their new ballpark. Swanson was the Braves’ number one prospect at the time, a local kid who was the number one overall pick in the draft, and it was decided his arrival along with the new park, would help cover up the fact that the team still sucked. So late in 2016, he was called up to the majors, and six years later, here we are.

Of course, it doesn’t have to be Swanson’s last season under contract. The Braves could sign him to an extension at any point between now and when he hits free agency next off-season, just like they could’ve with Freeman. But should they? Should Atlanta be looking to lock Swanson up long-term? While that might seem like an obvious question to some, it’s actually not that simple to answer without at least trying to add in some of the proper context.

Swanson’s career has featured some of the craziest peaks and valleys of performance you’ll ever see out of one player. I’ve used this picture so many times over the years I’ve lost count but it so perfectly illustrates the enigma that has been Dansby’s career:

That’s Swanson’s 15-game rolling wRC+ for his entire career. And as you can see, from pretty much day one, Swanson has never found any offensive consistency at the plate. It’s always been three weeks of elite hitting followed by three weeks of inept hitting and rarely ever anything in between. Swanson has added enough power to his profile that his wRC+ no longer routinely sits in the 80s, and is much closer to league average the last three years. It’s the .315 OBP that prevents him from getting that mark any higher.

Defensively, Swanson has always fluctuated somewhere between average to above average, depending on the metric you look at. He used to bobble quite a few routine plays, which hurt his numbers overall, but to his credit, he’s really cleaned most of that up and turned himself into a solid defensive shortstop. During the good times, it’s easy to see Dansby being on the team for the next decade. During the bad times, it’s not even clear you want him on the team for the next week.

This is where the Freeman and Swanson situations split off from one another. Freeman has been one of the most consistent hitters in the baseball for a long time. Dansby has been one of the least consistent. But where the situations come back together is ultimately this decision is going to come down to price. How much does Swanson and his representation think he’s worth and where is that number relative to what the team thinks? At the end of the day, that’s the most important question.

As a perennial 2-3 WAR player, it’s not inconceivable to think Dansby may be asking for $20M per year, given the price of a Win on the open market has stayed around $8M/Win. And because he’s so close to free agency, he’s going to be much less inclined to take a below market-rate deal, when in 8 months, he can negotiate with all 30 teams vs just one team now. And shortstop has become a position teams will invest in heavily. From Correa, to Seager, to Tatis Jr, to Lindor, to Baez, to Story, and on and on, teams pay good money for good shortstops. It’s not impossible Dansby could get a substantial contract on the open market.

But if you’re the team, can you justify that kind of cost? When you look at the 2022 team, it’s tough to come up with lineup construction that doesn’t have Swanson batting 8th or 9th. Here’s a mock lineup just illustrate the point:

Acuña CF Albies 2B Olson 1B Riley 3B Ozuna DH Rosario LF Duvall RF d’Arnaud C Swanson SS

This may not be exactly how Snitker ends up rolling things out, but can you come up with an order where Swanson doesn’t bat 9th? Or at least 8th? I can’t. When everyone gets back and healthy, there’s a strong argument he’s the worst hitter in the everyday lineup. And if you arrive at that conclusion, can you really pay $20M per year for him on an extension? The team is going to have to answer that question, and probably pretty soon.

Of course, it’s also possible Swanson doesn’t see himself in that $20M per year range. What if he’s more in the $12M range? Or $14M? Then it probably becomes more doable. It should be noted, he’s represented by the same agency, Excel Sports Management, as Freddie Freeman. There’s no way of knowing how much the fallout over the Freeman situation could effect Swanson’s negotiations, or how much letting Freeman go affected Swanson himself. It’s a sport of professionals, so you’d hope all that would get set aside in the name of getting a deal done, but you never know. Of course, none of that will come close to being as important as the price. Money, as usual, will decide how this situation ends.

The team also has to factor in that someone has play shortstop in 2023 and beyond, and if not Swanson, who? Their farm system now ranks among the worst in the sport and there’s not an obvious name in the minors to take over next year if Swanson were to leave. Ken Rosenthal dropped an interesting nugget earlier this week that Atlanta and Scott Boras were talking about a potential Carlos Correa deal, not for this season, but for next year if Correa opts out of his deal with the Twins. That of course would be a stunning turn of events, but if they let Swanson walk, they’d have to get someone. And maybe that makes it less likely they’d let the Georgia native go. When making a decision on how much to pay a player, how much a quality replacement will cost is a large part of the equation. And I don’t immediately see who the 2023 shortstop would be if not Dansby or how much more or less he would cost to acquire. It all matters.

If you took a poll of Braves fans at the beginning of last year on who the most popular player on the team are, I imagine the top four in some order would’ve been Freeman, Swanson, Acuña and Albies. Is it really possible the team could let two of those four guys walk in consecutive off-seasons immediately after winning a World Series? Yes, it is very possible, and I would say even likely if no extension is reached before the season starts.

This could all get resolved tomorrow. The Braves could release an announcement any minute that a deal is. This could also drag on all the way through next winter. We won’t know until we know. The Freeman saga may be over, but the Dansby saga has just begun.