Braves News: Starting Rotation Creativity, More Roster Trimming, Plus More

The last two weeks have certainly had plenty of narratives and storylines when it comes to the Atlanta Braves. Much of it has dealt with present and future roster construction, especially in terms of talents that have arrived and departed. Now, the storylines are starting to shift to the diamond as the regular season draws closer.

The Braves are certainly one of the deepest teams in the majors, especially when it comes to their bullpen and offense. However, one area where the Braves continue to have some uncertainty is their starting rotation. Of course, the trio of Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Ian Anderson could emerge as on the best 1-2-3 combos to head a rotation in the National League. And yes, there are certainly plenty of intriguing internal options that could fill out the four and five spots in the rotation.

However, once past the first three options, track records and consistency are far less reliable. As a result, Brian Snitker acknowledged on Monday that he could become a bit more creative with his rotation to begin the season. Whether it be a six-man rotation or an occasional appearance of a bullpen game via an “opener”, creativity could certainly help buy the Braves time as they sort out which arms make the most sense to rely on as the season progresses.

