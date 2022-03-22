Braves News: Starting Rotation Creativity, More Roster Trimming, Plus More

The last two weeks have certainly had plenty of narratives and storylines when it comes to the Atlanta Braves. Much of it has dealt with present and future roster construction, especially in terms of talents that have arrived and departed. Now, the storylines are starting to shift to the diamond as the regular season draws closer.
The Braves are certainly one of the deepest teams in the majors, especially when it comes to their bullpen and offense. However, one area where the Braves continue to have some uncertainty is their starting rotation. Of course, the trio of Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Ian Anderson could emerge as on the best 1-2-3 combos to head a rotation in the National League. And yes, there are certainly plenty of intriguing internal options that could fill out the four and five spots in the rotation.
However, once past the first three options, track records and consistency are far less reliable. As a result, Brian Snitker acknowledged on Monday that he could become a bit more creative with his rotation to begin the season. Whether it be a six-man rotation or an occasional appearance of a bullpen game via an “opener”, creativity could certainly help buy the Braves time as they sort out which arms make the most sense to rely on as the season progresses.
Braves News
- Headlined by Freddy Tarnok, the Braves continued to trim their roster by sending a few arms to minor league camp.
- Kenley Jansen has officially arrived to camp, and with his added depth, the Braves truly have plenty of options in their bullpen to support their starting rotation.
- Kyle Muller’s success as a prospect has been aided from a lucky occurrence when it came to finding a new throwing partner in recent years.
- Unfortunately, the Braves are no longer undefeated. They experienced their first loss of the spring with a 5-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
MLB News
- The Colorado Rockies, after signing Kris Bryant earlier this offseason, continued to form the future middle of their order by agreeing to a six year, $70M extension with infielder Ryan McMahon.
- With all the craziness of the offseason, many players are going through the arbitration process as Spring Training begins. Among many cases settled on Monday, the Cleveland Guardians came to an agreement with Amed Rosario.
- Old friends continue to find their new home in Miami, as this time, former Braves reliever Grant Dayton signed a minor league deal with the Marlins.
- One of the better young arms in the game, Rays right hander Shane Baz will be shut down 2-3 weeks after undergoing an elbow procedure.
