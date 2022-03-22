Braves vs Twins Spring Training game thread

Max Fried will make his spring debut for the Atlanta Braves when they head down to Fort Myers Tuesday for a matchup against the Minnesota Twins. Fried is coming off of another solid season for Atlanta where he made 28 starts while posting a 3.04 ERA and a 3.31 FIP in 165 2/3 innings.

Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Travis d’Arnaud are all in the lineup for the Braves. William Contreras is in at DH while Michael Harris will get the start in center field.

For the Twins, Byron Buxton will leadoff and play center. Miguel Sano is at first base and the in the cleanup spot. Right-hander Joe Ryan will get the start on the mound.

Here's how we're lining up this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/3izubrUcKW — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 22, 2022

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast by Bally Sports Southeast or streamed via MLB.tv.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 22, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM