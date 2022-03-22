Braves avoid arbitration with Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, Sean Newcomb

Tuesday was exchange day for MLB players who are arbitration eligible for the upcoming season. The entire arbitration process was pushed back due to the lockout. The Atlanta Braves announced that they agreed to non-guaranteed contracts with relievers Sean Newcomb, A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek avoiding arbitration.

The #Braves today agreed to 2022 non-guaranteed contracts with LHP Sean Newcomb ($900,000), with LHP A.J. Minter ($2.2 million) and with LHP Tyler Matzek ($1.4 million). — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 22, 2022

The Braves still have five players who are arbitration eligible that will now go to trial. They are shortstop Dansby Swanson, outfielder Adam Duvall, third baseman Austin Riley, reliever Luke Jackson and starter Max Fried.

Below are MLB Trade Rumors projections for 2022 salaries through arbitration:

Adam Duvall - $9.1 million

Dansby Swanson - $10.1 million

Luke Jackson - $3.8 million

Max Fried - $7.1 million

Austin Riley - 4.3 million

Both sides exchanged offers by a 1 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. Each side will present their case to an arbitrator who will then pick either the club or the player’s salary number. The team and the player could still reach an agreement before their trial, but the Braves in recent years have operated as a file and trial team.