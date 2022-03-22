 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves avoid arbitration with Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, Sean Newcomb

Atlanta has five players who will likely have their 2022 salaries set by an arbitrator.

By Kris Willis
Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tuesday was exchange day for MLB players who are arbitration eligible for the upcoming season. The entire arbitration process was pushed back due to the lockout. The Atlanta Braves announced that they agreed to non-guaranteed contracts with relievers Sean Newcomb, A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek avoiding arbitration.

The Braves still have five players who are arbitration eligible that will now go to trial. They are shortstop Dansby Swanson, outfielder Adam Duvall, third baseman Austin Riley, reliever Luke Jackson and starter Max Fried.

Below are MLB Trade Rumors projections for 2022 salaries through arbitration:

  • Adam Duvall - $9.1 million
  • Dansby Swanson - $10.1 million
  • Luke Jackson - $3.8 million
  • Max Fried - $7.1 million
  • Austin Riley - 4.3 million

Both sides exchanged offers by a 1 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. Each side will present their case to an arbitrator who will then pick either the club or the player’s salary number. The team and the player could still reach an agreement before their trial, but the Braves in recent years have operated as a file and trial team.

