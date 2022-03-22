MLB rosters “almost certain” to expand to 28 for most of April, per report

The MLB lockout this past offseason had a lot of strange effects on free agency, arbitration, spring training, and many other aspects of the game of baseball that we sometimes take for granted. One such side effect is that players, in particular pitchers, are having to get back in game shape on a significantly shortened timetable with roster restrictions (only 13 pitchers are allowed these days) that make it extremely difficult for players to ease back into playing significant innings safely.

It has long been rumored that while everyone was going to play it by ear, expanded rosters for the first part of the season were very much going to be in play as an option. This would make a ton of sense as it would allow starters some wiggle room innings wise to get stretched back out and not force relievers to immediately start the season with a bunch of back-to-back appearances. After a few spring games, it looks like the league will make the move.

Source: rosters almost certain to expand from 26 to 28 for most of April. No restriction on how many pitchers can be active in that period. Not finalized yet. But this is the plan right now. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 22, 2022

This is not a certain thing and MLB could certainly tweak things here and there in regards to expanding rosters, but all signs are pointing to teams having a couple of extra spots on their roster for a few weeks. With the DH fully implemented and the truncated timetable mostly being worrisome for pitchers, its likely that most teams will carry a couple of extra arms until rosters contract and everyone is up to speed.