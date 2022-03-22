Braves arbitration differences with Swanson, Riley and others reported

The Atlanta Braves did not come to terms with five arbitration-eligible players prior to Tuesday’s deadline, and now an arbiter will determine the 2022 salaries for Adam Duvall, Max Fried, Luke Jackson, Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson.

Thanks to reporting from numerous sources, we now know what the Braves and each player presented for salaries.

Duvall $10.275 / Braves $9.275M

Fried $6.85M / Braves $6.6M

Jackson $4M / Braves $3.6

Riley $4.2M / Braves $3.95M

Swanson $10M / Braves $9.25M

Major League Baseball’s definition of File and Trial is as follows: “File and Trial” is an unofficial term that pertains to salary arbitration. When you hear a team described as a “file and trial” club, it means they treat the arbitration figure exchange date as a hard deadline; if the club and player are unable to avoid arbitration prior to exchanging salary figures, the understanding is that the will club no longer negotiate one-year deals with that player. However, that is not a binding decision and the team and players are always allowed to resume negotiation on a one-year or multi-year deal.

On Tuesday, the Braves reached arbitration salary agreements with Sean Newcomb ($900,000), Tyler Matzek ($1,200,000) and A.J. Minter ($2,200,000).