This Day in MLB History: March 23

MLB History

1936 - Dizzy Dean ends his holdout and agrees to sign a one-year, $24,000 deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

1941 - Joe DiMaggio plays in his first exhibition game of the spring after holding out.

1951 - The Brooklyn Dodgers sign a 21-year lease with the city of Vero Beach, Florida for the use of their spring training facilities.

1962 - William DeWitt purchases the Cincinnati Reds from the Crosley Foundation for $4.625 million.

1990 - Gambler Howard Spira is arrested for extorting money from Yankees owner George Stenbrenner. Steinbrenner will be suspended by MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent due to his relationship with Spira.

1992 - The National League announces that president Bill White will step down at the end of the 1993 season.

2000 - Tim Raines announces his retirement, but he will return in 2001 and play two more seasons.

2006 - Alfonso Soriano ends his stand off with the Nationals and agrees to move to left field.

2012 - Joe Torre returns to his job as Vice-President of Major League Baseball just three months after resigning to join a group that was bidding to purchase the Los Angeles Dodgers.

