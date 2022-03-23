Braves News: Arbitration Updates, Roster Expansion, and More

Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson are among five arbitration-eligible players that the Braves were unable to reach a deal with before Tuesday’s deadline.

The Braves will head to arbitration hearings with Swanson, Duvall, Riley, Fried and Luke Jackson. They settled with Minter, Matzek and Newcomb. They are a file/trial team. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 22, 2022

Each of the players will head to trial and present their case to an arbitrator to determine their salary.

Multiple reports showed what each player requested and what the Braves offered:

Duvall $10.275 / Braves $9.275M

Fried $6.85M / Braves $6.6M

Jackson $4M / Braves $3.6

Riley $4.2M / Braves $3.95M

Swanson $10M / Braves $9.25M

We will update with news from the hearings as soon as they are reported.

